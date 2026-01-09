Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the rampant Rolls-Royce share price about to smash the market again in 2026?

Is the rampant Rolls-Royce share price about to smash the market again in 2026?

Harvey Jones thought the Rolls-Royce share price couldn’t climb any higher, then someone lit another rocket under it. How long does this go on?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After its mind-bendingly fabulous run, I thought the Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price must surely run out of juice. I’ve even been toying with banking my profits and hunting for the next big FTSE 100 recovery story.

Now I’ve thrown my crystal ball away. The engineering giant is still on fire, climbing 10.65% in the last week alone. So now I’m sitting on an even bigger paper profit.

Rolls-Royce shares are now up 120% over the last year, and a scarcely believable 1,136% over three. I can barely get my head around that. So what’s driving the latest surge?

It hasn’t delivered any notable updates this year. We’re all waiting for full-year results, due on 26 February.

This FTSE 100 sector is surging

But a quick glance at the three best-performing FTSE 100 stocks over the past week offers a clue. Defence giant BAE Systems tops the table, up 18%, followed by Babcock International Group, another defence specialist, up 16.65%. Rolls-Royce is third.

Uncertainty over Venezuela, and US President Donald Trump’s call for a 50% increase in US defence spending to $1.5trn by 2027, has lit another rocket under the sector. If Rolls-Royce has lagged BAE Systems and Babcock, I can see two reasons.

First, it isn’t a pureplay defence stock. The bulk of its revenues still come from building and maintaining engines for civil jet planes. It also has a power systems division and a potentially huge opportunity in small modular reactors, or mini-nukes.

Second, the shares are very expensive. Last time I wrote about Rolls, I was uneasy about its price-to-earnings ratio of 57. Now it’s shot past 62.

BAE Systems is inevitably pricier after its one-week spike, but its P/E is ‘only’ 29.5. Babcock stands at 28.8. They’re not cheap, but nowhere near super-premium Rolls-Royce territory. On the other hand, the forward Rolls-Royce P/E for 2025 is just 21.5, which is a lot more reasonable.

A very expensive stock

As ever, new opportunities bring new risks. If the US doesn’t ramp up defence spending at the speed Trump demands, Rolls-Royce could retreat in disappointment. Any easing of geopolitical tensions would have the same effect, as would a slowdown in civilian air travel if the global economy falters.

Its power systems business looks exciting, with AI hyperscalers carpeting the plant with energy-hungry data centres. But if AI turns out to be a bubble, Rolls-Royce won’t be immune.

Mini-nukes also add a whole new layer of excitement, and risk. The technology has to work, regulators have to sign it off, and there are worries about nuclear waste. Once again, investors appear happy to shrug this off and chase the share price higher.

February’s results should give us a much clearer idea of how Rolls-Royce is really doing. Any earnings miss would be punished hard, given today’s heady valuation. But I’ve now given up on the idea of taking profits. I’ll just sit back and enjoy the ride. However, if I didn’t already own the shares, I wouldn’t buy them today. I think it’s too late to consider joining the party.

Investors watching the stock climb ever higher may have to swallow their disappointment and look elsewhere. I can see plenty of opportunities on the FTSE 100, although they’ll struggle to match this one’s extraordinary run.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Dividend Shares

So the Lloyds share price made it past £1. Big deal. What next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Believe it or not, the Lloyds share price is now almost double the lows it hit a year ago. But…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Can you earn 8% a year by investing in the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

Investing in the stock market has been a better way of building wealth than owning cash or bonds. And there’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 stock a top dividend play in 2026?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at a popular FTSE 100 dividend stock that could be one for income investors to…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

What’s going on with Tesco shares?

| Stephen Wright

Tesco shares are down after underwhelming Christmas sales. But is this a temporary issue or a sign of a more…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

My ISA and SIPP stocks are off to a flyer in 2026!

| Ben McPoland

This writer's portfolio's had a great start to the year but which FTSE 100 stock in his SIPP portfolio is…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 3 brilliant passive income stocks for an ISA in 2026 and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is on the hunt for some FTSE 100 dividend stocks to generate a second income from his ISA,…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Can the National Grid dividend really keep up with inflation?

| Christopher Ruane

National Grid aims to grow its dividend in line with inflation. That grabs this writer's attention, but will he be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in sensational Barclays shares 3 months ago is worth now…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by the recent performance of Barclay shares, and discusses whether they can continue to make…

Read more »