Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Rolls-Royce’s share price about to shock us all in 2026?

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price about to shock us all in 2026?

Rolls-Royce’s share price has risen more than 1,000% since the start of 2016! Can it keep soaring, or is the FTSE firm now in danger of crashing?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne

Image source: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Once again, Rolls-Royce‘s (LSE:RR.) share price was one of the FTSE 100‘s best-performing shares in 2025. It more than doubled in value as it benefitted from robust airline industry conditions and further gains from its ongoing transformation strategy.

Rolls-Royce shares have now risen a stunning 1,051% over a five-year horizon. Can the FTSE company keep the momentum going though? City analysts aren’t so sure.

£12.64 price target

In fact, analysts reckon the company’s share price might be about to hit a wall. Currently, 14 of them have ratings on Rolls-Royce, providing a decent range of opinions. And the average 12-month share price target among them is £12.64 per share.

Forecasts for the Rolls-Royce share price
Source: TradingView

That suggests an uplift of less than 3% from current levels. If correct, it would — adding in predicted dividends too — provide a meagre total shareholder return of roughly 4%.

However, I believe Rolls’ share price could well shock us all.

A 31% rise?

I’m not alone in thinking the engineer’s shares might defy broker consensus in 2026. One especially bullish broker believes the engine builder will rise roughly 31% from today’s £12.33 per share.

But what could drive Rolls-Royce shares skywards again? Perhaps the most obvious answer is further growth in the airline industry, boosting demand for the company’s plane engines and servicing capabilities.

The outlook here at the moment remains rock solid. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects global air passenger numbers to rise 4.4% in 2026. Meanwhile, cargo volumes are tipped to rise 2.4%.

Rolls could also see defence revenues rise as geopolitical volatility — as illustrated by recent US action in Venezuela — grows. It may also enjoy fresh interest in its small modular reactors (SMRs), as countries continue switching from fossil fuels, giving shares an extra bounce.

Finally, the FTSE company could rise if its long-running streamlining programme keeps outperforming. Margins keep rising, and Rolls now packs a healthy balance sheet that’s supporting share buybacks.

What could go wrong?

Yet despite all this, I have a major problem with Rolls-Royce shares. And it all comes down to valuation. At 36.8 times, the company’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sails above the 10-year average of roughly 15. It’s the sort of premium that some (myself included) would argue reflects all of the above assumptions.

And by extension, it means Rolls’ share price could plummet if even the slightest sign of weakness creeps in. In my view, the risk of that happening is higher than I’d personally be comfortable with as an investor.

The possibility of a slowdown in the civil aerospace sector’s possible given enduring pressure on consumer spending. Then there’s massive supply chain problems that are still pushing up costs and may well impact project delivery.

Then there’s other typical threats such as failed contract wins, project setbacks, and extreme cost overruns. Rolls has been no stranger to problems like these in years gone by.

My view then, is that Rolls-Royce’s share price could well shock us all in 2026. But right now, I feel the chances of a correction are greater than the business building on its impressive gains.

I might be wrong though. So while I won’t be buying the FTSE firm, it may be worth a close look from more risk-tolerant investors.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

This crackerjack FTSE dividend stock now has a forecast yield of 8.9%!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 income play offers a yield some investors won’t believe -- and the maths reveals a compounding story…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My £20,000 holding in this FTSE star could make me £12,406 a year in passive income over time!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 high-yield gem is forecast to see strong earnings growth that should power its share price and passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 9%, here’s why BP’s share price could soar in 2026

| Simon Watkins

Analysts forecast strong growth for BP based on its strategic reset, and a dividend yield rising to 6.2%, leaving its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price gearing up for another big jump in 2026?

| Simon Watkins

Rolls Royce’s share price has rocketed over the past two years, but with earnings momentum still building, there may be…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Want to buy SpaceX and Nvidia at a 9% discount? This is why investors buy Scottish Mortgage shares

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares offer investors exposure to some of the hottest growth stocks in the world, including Nvidia, Amazon and…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares continue to rise, surpassing many investors' expectations. They have one huge factor in their favour, and that's momentum.

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Could investors bag a 17% dividend yield with shares in this UK retailer?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in a UK discount retailer have been a great source of dividend income over the last few years. But…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £3,253 monthly second income?

| Stephen Wright

According to the Office for National Statistics, the median UK salary is £3,253 a month. But can you earn that…

Read more »