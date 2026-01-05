Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Near-20% gains? Here’s where analysts see the IAG share price climbing to in 2026

Near-20% gains? Here’s where analysts see the IAG share price climbing to in 2026

IAG’s share price took off in 2025. And City analysts expect it to keep flying in 2026 too, fuelled by a solid business performance.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2025 was a brilliant year for the International Consolidated Airlines (LSE: IAG) share price. Over the course of the year, it rose more than 35%. Can it continue to soar in 2026? Let’s take a look at where analysts see it going this year.

Why the price surged in 2025

IAG’s rally in 2025 was driven by several factors including strong profits, aggressive shareholder returns (dividends and share buybacks), a significantly strengthened balance sheet, and a shift into value stocks.

Throughout 2025, the airline operator consistently delivered good results as consumers continued to spend money on travel. For the first nine months of the year, the group reported an operating profit of €3.9bn, an 18% year-on-year increase.

Zooming in on shareholder returns, the company announced a massive €1bn share buyback in February, reducing the number of outstanding shares and boosting earnings for shareholders. It also paid its first final dividend since Covid during the year and increased its interim payout.

As for net debt, at the end of Q3 this stood at 0.8 times EBITDA, down from 1.1 times a year earlier. Debt had been a major drag on the IAG share price so investors cheered the company’s aggressive focus on cleaning up its balance sheet.

One other factor that helped the stock was the shift into value stocks. IAG was trading cheaply at the start of the year and benefitted from this shift in capital.

The outlook for 2026

As for the outlook for 2026, analysts expect the company to continue performing. Currently, they see revenue rising about 4% and earnings per share climbing about 7%.

In terms of the share price target, my data provider’s telling me the average price target’s 487p. That’s about 18% higher than the current share price.

Add in the dividend yield of 2%-3%, and investors could be looking at returns of around 20% this year. That’s most likely higher than the return the market as a whole will generate.

Note that the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio as we start 2026 is only about 6.5 on a forward-looking basis. So the shares still look pretty cheap.

What are the risks?

I’ll point out however, that while airline stocks can be lucrative investments at times, they do tend to be poor long-term investments. In this industry, there’s always something going wrong eventually whether it’s a slowdown in travel spending, a spike in oil prices, geopolitical conflict that spooks travellers, or a sudden increase in capital expenditures.

Ultimately, airlines tend to be highly cyclical (boom and bust) investments. When things are good, investors can make money but when risks emerge, they can also lose a lot of money.

So while the shares could be worth considering as a short-term ‘value’ trade today, I won’t be buying them for my own portfolio. For me, there’s too much turbulence in this area of the market.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

A £5-a-day stock market plan for a 4-figure second income stream

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the process of generating income from the stock market even with a modest regular amount, benefitting…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Could 2026 be the year the Greggs share price recovers?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the Greggs share price and explores whether there's any value left in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m targeting £42,949 in dividend income for my retirement from £20,000 in this 10.2%-yielding FTSE 250 gem!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 income play yielding over 10% is powering my long term retirement plan. Here’s why I think it…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Melrose shares could be the FTSE 100’s biggest winner in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox has a lot of faith in Melrose shares with the stock poised to deliver on its turnaround…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

‘US is running Venezuela’: what does this mean for oil stocks?

| Dr. James Fox

Oil stocks stand to benefit from a huge geopolitical shift after the US took Venezuela president Nicholas Maduro into custody.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15%, here’s what the markets are missing about BAE Systems’ share price and how high it could go in 2026…

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ results, order book and guidance point to accelerating growth -- yet the market still prices in a slowdown.…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

With an 8.7% forecast dividend yield, is this top FTSE 100 passive income stock an unmissable bargain?

| James Beard

This FTSE 100 income stock has a dividend yield higher than all others on the index. And its payout’s forecast…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Around £1, why does the Lloyds share price still looks cheap to me up to £1.43?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds has been dogged by negative publicity surrounding motor insurance mis-selling, but has this left its share price seriously undervalued…

Read more »