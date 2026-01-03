Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of 2023 is worth this now…

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of 2023 is worth this now…

Greggs shares slumped in 2025, losing more than a third of their value despite rising company sales. What’s going on with this fallen FTSE 250 star?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Three years ago, Greggs (LSE:GRG) shares were chugging along nicely. They had returned almost 70% over the prior five years, before dividends.

Even at the start of 2025, Greggs was doing well, trading at almost £28 per share. Then the share price collapsed 40% last year, leaving one Greggs share today costing less than £17.

So, anyone who invested five grand into the baked goods firm at the start of 2023 would now have just under £3,600. Dividends would have added about £500, lessening the blow slightly.

But rubbing salt into the wounds is the FTSE 250, the index to which Greggs belongs. Before dividends, that’s up almost 20% since January 2023, meaning the stock has badly underperformed over this period.

Slowing growth

The most obvious explanation for this poor showing is that the company’s like-for-like (LFL) sales growth has slowed dramatically. In the first nine months of 2025, this figure was just 2.2% versus 6.5% in the same period the year before.

The key LFL metric strips out the impact of new shop openings. It shows how much the business is growing (or not) within its existing footprint, rather than growth driven by simply opening more stores.

Total sales actually increased 6.7% in the first nine months of 2025.

Shop expansion doubts

The elephant in the room here then is cannibalisation. Greggs is investing heavily to beef up its supply chain to serve 3,500 shops (up from 2,675 in September). 

However, the risk of cannibalisation, where a new shop simply takes customers away from an existing one nearby rather than creating new demand, becomes higher as you reach this level of ‘saturation’. 

A sceptic may point to the widening gap between total sales and LFL sales as potential evidence that the brand is already reaching a saturation point. This point even has its own name — ‘peak Greggs’.

A data insight

Now, it’s important to state that weakening LFL sales growth at Greggs might simply be down to other things. Last year, management blamed a fragile economy and unfortunate weather (both heavy snow and extreme heat). 

In its interim 2025 results, management also addressed the cannibalisation risk head-on: “As we grow the overall estate we monitor customer behaviour to ensure that new openings are not at risk of cannibalising existing shop sales. Analysis of our Greggs App customers shows that those who visit a new shop increase the overall frequency with which they visit Greggs, maintaining their visits to existing shops”.  

The stock

The company is clearly going through a tricky patch, not helped by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and higher staff costs.

Personally though, I think the longer-term growth story is still intact, supported by new supermarket locations opening in Tesco and Sainsbury’s, as well as its Bake at Home range expanding to Tesco stores as well as Iceland.

There are still hundreds of mid-sized train stations across the UK where Greggs doesn’t have a kiosk offering coffee, sandwiches, and more. It’s currently trialling a ‘Bitesize’ store format to capture this extra potential demand.

Meanwhile, the stock is trading at less than 12 times next year’s forecast earnings, while offering a well-supported 4.1% dividend yield.

For a company still boasting industry-leading margins, I think that’s good value, making Greggs a buying opportunity worth thinking about.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc, J Sainsbury Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Demand for these high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend shares could soar in 2026

| Paul Summers

As interest rates continue to fall, Paul Summers wonders if these top-tier dividend shares could be on many investors' radars…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in income stocks to save £10k a year from dividends

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out how income stocks can act to build an investor more savings, and points out an investment…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

What if the stock market crashes in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

The stock market is great when it’s going up, but what if it crashes? It’s a good question – but…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £1,800 a month of passive income?

| Muhammad Cheema

How can an investor aim for £1,800 a month in passive income? Muhammad Cheema explains how this could be possible…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Dividend shares could offer consistent income as interest rates fall in 2026

| Stephen Wright

Lower interest rates usually mean higher share prices. So investors might want to think about buying dividend shares now before…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend stock is hiding a compelling growth story

| Stephen Wright

In general, real estate investment trusts aren’t known for having strong growth prospects. But this FTSE 100 REIT is a…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 beat the S&P 500 in 2025. 3 reasons why UK shares could do it again in 2026

| James Beard

Perhaps surprisingly, UK shares outperformed their American cousins in 2025. But James Beard reckons history could be repeated again this…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Why it doesn’t pay to be passive when it comes to income shares

| James Beard

Passive income has some high-profile supporters. But as James Beard explains, this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good idea to…

Read more »