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At 100p, is now a good time to consider buying Lloyds shares?

With Lloyds shares changing hands for 12% less than in February, James Beard considers whether they are now (10 April) in bargain territory.

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James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
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Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

Like so many others, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) shares have suffered in the wake of recent events in the Middle East. However, the bank’s share price was falling before the first shots were fired.

The recent drop means the stock’s now (10 April) changing hands for 12% less than it was in early February. Is now a great opportunity to buy in to a quality company at a knock-down price? Let’s see.

Healthy forecasts

With nearly all of the bank’s earnings coming from the UK, I think the investment case largely rests on how an investor sees the domestic economy performing.

Even if it’s only able to grow modestly, this should be sufficient to avoid increasing loan defaults, an ever-present threat that Lloyds faces. And if GDP does go in the right direction, it’s likely to lead to improved business sentiment and an increase in the demand for new loans.

Looking at analysts’ forecasts, it appears as though they have great confidence in the bank and the UK economy in general.

In 2025, Lloyds reported earnings per share (EPS) of 7p. For 2028, the consensus is 12.8p. That’s a massive 83% improvement over three years. This isn’t typical of a business that’s been around since 1765.

Some of the increase is due to an expected £8.7bn of share buybacks. This will significantly reduce the number of shares in circulation. Even so, post-tax earnings are forecast to rise by an impressive 58%.

A different perspective

These City forecasts are critical because, in my opinion, they turn the bank’s valuation on its head.

At the moment, the stock trades on 14.3 times historic earnings. This means it’s the most expensive of the FTSE 100’s five banks. But if the 2028 predictions prove correct, this drops to a much more attractive 7.8, albeit not a bargain. A price-to-earnings ratio of nine is roughly where the world’s retail banks sit.

The stock also has an excellent reputation for increasing its dividend. For 2025, its declared payout was 83% higher than in 2021. Analysts are expecting a 58% increase over the next three years to 5.77p. This implies an above-average forward yield of 5.8%.

Source: company website

In summary, what’s not to like about Lloyds?

Not for me

Well, if I thought these forecasts were going to be met I would agree that the bank’s shares offer good value. But these predictions feel a little optimistic to me.

The EPS growth assumes a big improvement in the net interest margin. This is despite banking becoming an increasingly competitive industry. Also, an 11.4 percentage point reduction in Lloyds’ cost-to-income ratio is predicted. I’m sure artificial intelligence will lead to some efficiencies but such a big drop seems like a bit of a stretch to me.

Fears have also been raised about possible contagion in the mainstream banking sector from a deterioration in private credit markets. According to the International Monetary Fund, more than 40% of companies borrowing from private lenders have negative free operating cash flow.

In my opinion, investors have already priced in much of the anticipated earnings improvement long before there’s evidence that it can be realised. For this reason, I think there are better opportunities to consider elsewhere in the sector and beyond.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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