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Is now a great time to start aiming for a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA?

James Beard reckons a seven-figure Stocks and Shares ISA is within reach. But he advises not to hang about for too long before getting started.

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James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
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With all income and capital gains being earned tax-free, a Stocks and Shares ISA has the potential to grow more quickly than other types of investment products. But is it really possible to build a £1m+ portfolio of shares? I think so. Here’s how it could be done.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Crunching the numbers

There are three factors that will influence the size of an ISA – the amount invested, the growth rate, and the length of time over which it’s held.

Of these, the annual growth rate is the one that’s most outside the control of the investor. However, as a benchmark, from 2016-2025, the FTSE 100 returned (with dividends reinvested) an average annual rate of 9.5%. According to IG, from its launch in 1984 to 2019, the index grew by 7.8%. The figure drops to 5.8% if dividends are excluded.  

Obviously, it’s better to invest for as long as possible. Little and often is a good philosophy.

When asked whether now is a good time to start, the answer is always likely to be yes. By taking a long-term view, timing the market becomes largely irrelevant.

So?

With this in mind, the table below shows how long it would take for a monthly investment of £1,667 to grow to £1m, depending on the growth rate achieved. The figure I’ve chose isn’t random. It’s the monthly equivalent of the £20,000 annual limit that can be put into a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Clearly, this is a lot of money. But nothing in life is free. However, to put this in context, the various scenarios show that the total amount invested could double within 21-26 years. What’s not to like about that?

Annual growth ratePeriod (years)ISA value (£)
5%261,049,959
6%241,049,257
7%221,017,096
8%211,051,854
Source: Hargreaves Lansdown’s investment calculator

Taking 25 years as a reasonable period over which to invest, £1,472 a month would grow to £1m, assuming a 6% annual return. At 8%, this figure drops to £1,094.

Not everyone’s going to be in a position to build a £1m+ ISA but these figures show that with patience and discipline it’s possible.

A slow burner

One stock that’s delivered a 6% increase in its share price over the past 10 years is National Grid (LSE:NG.), the energy group. And with a current (10 April) yield of 3.5%, it could be one for long-term investors – those looking to build a £1m+ portfolio — to consider.

Admittedly, it’s likely to be a slow and steady performer. But reliable and consistent – if unspectacular — returns are a feature of operating in a regulated industry. For example, the group’s allowed to earn just over 6% a year from managing the high-voltage power network in England and Wales.

It’s targeting an annual 6%-8% increase in earnings per share up until 2029. It also aims to grow its dividend in line with inflation.

However, if interest rates go up – or remain higher for longer – the group’s earnings could come under pressure. At 30 September 2025, it had total borrowings of £45.9bn. It surprised investors in 2024 with a £7bn rights issue.

Despite this, I think it’s the sort of stock that could be put into an ISA and forgotten about. The majority of its earnings come from markets where it doesn’t have to worry about winning new customers. This gives it more visibility — and greater certainty — over its future earnings than other businesses of a similar size.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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