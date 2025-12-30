4 mega-cheap growth shares to consider for 2026!

Discover four top growth shares that our writer Royston Wild thinks may be too cheap to ignore. Could these UK bargain shares take off in 2026?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I’m looking for the greatest growth shares to buy for the New Year. And I think I’ve discovered some true gems.

Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB), Glencore, QinetiQ and Aviva are four top growth stocks I feel deserve a close look. With each trading at rock-bottom prices, too, I’m convinced each could surge in price in 2026.

Want to know why? Let’s take a look.

Going for gold

Serabi Gold shares have surged this year as bullion prices have lifted off. The company produces the precious metal from the deposit-rich Tapajós region in Brazil.

Gold’s showing fresh momentum as 2025 closes, hitting new peaks above $4,400 per ounce. City analysts are expecting this strength to continue through in 2026, meaning Serabi’s earnings are tipped to rise 56% year on year.

This leaves the gold miner with a dirt-cheap price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 3.9 times.

Serabi’s is steadily raising output to capitalise on this price environment, too. It plans to produce 100,000 gold ounces by 2028, up from 44,000 to 47,000 today. Keep in mind, though, that any operational issues could scupper these targets and by extension the company’s growth plans.

98% growth

Copper’s also having its time in the sun as supply-related issues worsen. The red metal’s just burst to new highs above $12,000 per tonne, pushed also by speculation over new US import tariffs next year.

Against this backdrop — and with demand rising from the tech and renewable energy sectors — miner Glencore’s earnings are expected to leap 98% in 2026.

Consequently, the FTSE 100 firm trades on a sub-1 price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.1.

Glencore makes a significant portion of its earnings from copper trading and mining. Be mindful, though, that exposure to coal could create dangers as the move to net zero accelerates.

Defence star

Defence has emerged as one of the world’s hottest growth sectors in recent years. Unfortunately, this reflects the onset of war in Eastern Europe and rapid rearmament among NATO nations.

Soaring government debt levels could mitigate future industry growth. But market commentators aren’t expecting this to happen as geopolitical instability grows.

With that in mind, City brokers expect QinetiQ’s earnings to soar 18% this financial year (to March 2026). This leaves it with a PEG ratio of 0.8.

The FTSE 250 firm — whose wide defence portfolio includes designing target systems — also trades on a market-leading P/E ratio of 14.1 times.

Another FTSE bargain

Aviva shares are perhaps most popular because of the firm’s strong dividend record. Things still look extremely bright on this front, the firm packing a 6% dividend yield for 2026.

But for next year the FTSE firm also offers plenty of growth potential for next year. Its bottom line is tipped to rise 13%, which also results in a PEG ratio of 0.1.

With interest rates falling, Aviva’s well placed to capture any uplift in consumer spending. It enjoys incredible brand power across multiple product lines like life insurance, pensions, savings and investments.

Despite competitive pressures, I’m expecting earnings here to rise strongly over time, driven by demographic changes and the growth of financial planning.