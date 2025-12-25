Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » How high could the Vodafone share price go in 2026?

How high could the Vodafone share price go in 2026?

Jon Smith explains why the Vodafone share price is carrying strong momentum into 2026 and why it could continue to outperform the broader index.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Vodafone (LSE:VOD) share price has enjoyed a stellar 2025. Up 44% in the last year, it has easily outperformed the broader FTSE 100. Yet at 96p, it’s still well below historical levels, which could mean the stock could jump even further next year. Based on my research, here’s my outlook for the stock.

Building on a strong base

First of all, we need to review why the share price has outperformed this year. It mostly stems from the large restructuring effort that has been underway for the past couple of years. It’s continuing to execute a meaningful business shift, trimming underperforming assets and improving capital allocation. This included selling non-core businesses and reducing net debt by roughly £9.7bn. As a result, the efforts have materially strengthened the balance sheet and improved finances. Investors have clearly been impressed by the execution, which has led to the rising stock price.

Another big catalyst was the merger with Three UK back in the summer. The combined company makes it the UK’s largest mobile operator with almost 30m customers. Not only should this help boost profitability going forward, but it also offers significant scope for future efficiencies. Combining expertise and resources should help out significantly.

Factors supporting 2026 growth

Last month, the business announced it would increase its dividend for the first time since 2019. This tied in with an improved earnings outlook. The dividend yield is currently 4.08%, above the FTSE 100 average of 3.06%. A further boost to this will likely attract income investors.

The improved diversified operations also set the scene for a strong 2026. Vodafone’s footprint is now more focused on higher-growth regions such as Africa and parts of Asia. Yet if these underperform next year (which I doubt), the company can still can do well from the European core markets. This diversification can help sustain revenue momentum and keep investors excited.

Of course, next year has risks to navigate. Earlier this month, Ofcom announced an investigation regarding summer service outages. This will spill over into 2026, with the potential for reputational damage and fines depending on what gets uncovered.

Targeting growth

From a current price of 96p, I think the Vodafone share price could hit 127p next year. Currently, the projected earnings per share for next year is 0.07p. The average price-to-earnings ratio for the FTSE 100 is 18.2. Therefore, by using the projected earnings and multiplying it by 18.2, this gets us to a potential share price of 127p.

I think that’s a realistic target price for Vodafone over the coming year, making it an option for investors to consider. The share price could go even higher if earnings beat expectations. But there’s also a risk of unexpected costs, so the optimism needs to be tempered by being realistic.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investing Articles

My top 10 ISA and SIPP stocks in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Find out why a FTSE 100 investment trust is now this writer's top holding across his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 Christmases ago is now worth…

| James Beard

James Beard reflects on the post-pandemic Rolls-Royce share price rally and whether the group could become the UK’s most valuable…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Babcock’s and BAE Systems’ shares blast off again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

The defence sector has been going great guns in 2025, so Harvey Jones looks at whether BAE systems’ and Babcock’s…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if I was an idiot for buying Aston Martin shares and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Investors so caught up with the Christmas spirit might think it's a good idea to buy Aston Martin shares. But…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire in 2025. Here is how much a ten grand stake could have turned into…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price be the FTSE 100’s dark horse in 2026, or its black sheep?

| James Beard

The Lloyds Banking Group share price has outperformed the FTSE 100 in 2025. With this in mind, our writer takes…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Growth Shares

Will the soaring Rolls-Royce share price spike another 38% in 2026?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price has almost doubled this year. Can the FTSE 100 engineer repeat the trick in 2026? Or is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares climb as high as £20 in 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Heading into 2026, analysts are already setting even higher price targets for Rolls-Royce shares on the back of upbeat guidance.

Read more »