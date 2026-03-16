Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 stock soared 900% — but after a 25% crash, is the rally over?

This FTSE 100 stock soared 900% — but after a 25% crash, is the rally over?

After blowing away the FTSE 100 in 2025, this miner has hit turbulence in 2026 — Andrew Mackie investigates what’s driving the swings and what’s next.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

FTSE 100 investors who backed Fresnillo (LSE: FRES) two years ago have seen extraordinary gains. After nearly a tenfold surge, the share price has now tumbled around 25% from its highs. So is the party over — or is this crash the opportunity long-term investors have been waiting for?

Share price crash

I see two main reasons for the recent 25% drop in the miner’s share price. First is obvious: prices. Silver soared to $120 an ounce earlier this year, and even after falling to $79, it’s still more than three times higher than just a couple of years ago.

But the bigger story is production. Despite delivering record results this month, output fell — silver dropped 13.5% and gold 5%.

Looking ahead to FY26, silver production is forecast in the range of 42-46m ounces, before rebounding toward 50m ounces in 2027.

The company is also laying the groundwork for future growth. Capital expenditure is rising sharply, aimed at mine optimisation and development projects.

Exploration is accelerating, with six advanced projects now in the pipeline, two more than last year. And the recent all-cash acquisition of Probe Gold in Quebec instantly adds 10m ounces of gold to the resource base while giving the miner access to established infrastructure and skilled teams.

With a clear plan to grow resources and production, the miner’s long-term appeal now hinges on whether gold and silver prices can stay strong over the coming years.

Strategic asset

Silver and gold are no longer just investment plays — they’re critical to national security. Both the US and China have classified silver as a ‘critical mineral’, and strategic buyers move quietly to secure it before it’s needed.

These governments, along with other major players, are quietly taking delivery of physical metal — not to trade on short-term price swings, but to secure supply for manufacturing, technology, and defence.

At the same time, global demand for EVs, solar panels, 5G, and advanced electronics continues to rise, while production struggles to keep pace. New mines take over a decade to come online, creating structural shortages. Even when prices spike or fall, accumulation by strategic buyers shows no sign of slowing.

For investors, the takeaway is clear: the market may appear volatile, but the underlying scarcity and strategic importance of these metals could support Fresnillo’s earnings for years, laying a foundation for long-term gains beyond daily price noise.

Rising costs

Even with strong metals prices, Fresnillo isn’t immune to risks. The single largest cost for any miner is energy — from running machinery to transporting ore — and oil prices climbing back above $100 a barrel could quickly squeeze margins.

Other operational risks remain, too. Mining is a depleting business: ore bodies eventually run out, and replacing them isn’t guaranteed. Environmental regulations, safety compliance, and capital-intensive projects like deepening shafts or expanding tailings dams can also push costs higher.

Bottom line

Fresnillo’s share price has soared over the past two years but has also hit ‘crash territory’ twice in the last 12 months, each drop exceeding 20%.

Volatility is inevitable, but conviction matters just as much as charts. With gold and silver expected to remain strong, I used this pullback to add to my holdings.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Fresnillo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100’s slump, these bargain shares are calling!

| Royston Wild

Are you on the lookout for top cheap stocks to buy? Royston Wild reveals three FTSE 100 value shares he's…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Worried about a stock market crash? Here are 2 things you should know

| Ben McPoland

A stock market crash may look plausible, but it’s far from a done deal. Still, if markets do wobble, I…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

If there’s a stock market crash this week, will you be ready?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's not phased by the inevitability of a stock market crash -- but is actively preparing…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA for a £700 second income?

| Royston Wild

Investing in dividend shares can be a great way to target a second income from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Diageo shares 3 weeks ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Bad times for Diageo shares! The last three weeks have seen yet another drop, but is this a time to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has outperformed BP’s shares over the past month!

| James Beard

With the oil price soaring it’s no surprise to see BP’s shares going up. But there’s another FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 ridiculously cheap shares to consider buying now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see plenty of cheap shares on the FTSE 100 and says the Iran conflict isn't the main…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,712 shares in this red hot defence-related penny stock that’s tipped to soar 75%

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has just spotted a penny stock that appears to offer the winning combination of growth, value, and share…

Read more »