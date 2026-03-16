Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 stock has outperformed BP’s shares over the past month!

This FTSE 100 stock has outperformed BP’s shares over the past month!

With the oil price soaring it’s no surprise to see BP’s shares going up. But there’s another FTSE 100 stock that’s doing even better. Why?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

Since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, shares in BP have set a new 52-week high. And with the oil price showing no sign of dropping, there could be more records broken soon.

However, there’s another stock that’s risen more over the past four weeks. The two are like chalk and cheese, so how can this non-energy group be doing so well given the current global uncertainty? Let’s take a closer look.

Who?

The RELX (LSE:REL) share price has been rising steadily.

Today (16 March), shares in the FTSE 100 information and data analytics group are changing hands for 17% more than they were a month ago. Over the same period, BP’s share price is up 16%.

It follows a dramatic fall in early February, when investors sent RELX’s stock price 14% lower on the day that Anthropic announced it had developed an add-on for its Claude artificial intelligence (AI) tool. Although not directly replicating any of the services provided by RELX, there was a fear that it could empower legal teams and disrupt the business models of established companies operating in the sector.

Other data and software stocks also suffered. Since then, a number of observers have come to the defence of the group and the sector in general.

Nvidia’s boss, Jensen Huang, recently said: “I think the markets got it wrong.” He reckons AI agents will rely on the data that these companies own rather than make their products and services obsolete.

Finsbury Growth and Income Trust has significant positions in many data companies, including RELX. Its fund manager, Nick Train, claims they all have “a credible opportunity to bring AI-enhanced services to their customers, an opportunity based on their ownership of data assets that are not available to emerging large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT or Anthropic.”

Huge volumes of proprietary data

And when it comes to data, RELX has lots of it. For example, its Scientific, Technical, and Medical division makes available 105m publications to subscribers. Separately, legal professionals have access to over 200bn documents. The group claims to analyse 130bn transactions annually.

Although impressive, this makes it particularly vulnerable to a cyber attack or data privacy breach.

But at the moment, RELX sees AI as an opportunity to enhance customer value and reduce costs. Indeed, it was spending heavily on AI long before it became fashionable. This has helped drive its key financial measures higher during its past five financial years.

Source: RELX annual report 2025

In particular, its focus on business customers — where the emphasis is more on quality than price — has helped it increase its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) margin.

And I reckon the recent pullback in the group’s share price could make it an excellent buying opportunity to consider.

Source: London Stock Exchange Group/EPS TTTM = earnings per share trailing 12-months

Over the past five years, the stock’s average (median) price-to-earnings ratio has been approximately 30. Based on its 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of 112p, it’s now under 23.

Hopefully, the war will end soon. And when it does, energy prices are likely to fall back towards pre-conflict levels. In these circumstances, BP’s share price is probably going to suffer but I’m confident that RELX’s will continue to go in the opposite direction.

James Beard has positions in Bp P.l.c. and RELX. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Nvidia, and RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100’s slump, these bargain shares are calling!

| Royston Wild

Are you on the lookout for top cheap stocks to buy? Royston Wild reveals three FTSE 100 value shares he's…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Worried about a stock market crash? Here are 2 things you should know

| Ben McPoland

A stock market crash may look plausible, but it’s far from a done deal. Still, if markets do wobble, I…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock soared 900% — but after a 25% crash, is the rally over?

| Andrew Mackie

After blowing away the FTSE 100 in 2025, this miner has hit turbulence in 2026 — Andrew Mackie investigates what’s…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

If there’s a stock market crash this week, will you be ready?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's not phased by the inevitability of a stock market crash -- but is actively preparing…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA for a £700 second income?

| Royston Wild

Investing in dividend shares can be a great way to target a second income from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Diageo shares 3 weeks ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Bad times for Diageo shares! The last three weeks have seen yet another drop, but is this a time to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 ridiculously cheap shares to consider buying now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see plenty of cheap shares on the FTSE 100 and says the Iran conflict isn't the main…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,712 shares in this red hot defence-related penny stock that’s tipped to soar 75%

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has just spotted a penny stock that appears to offer the winning combination of growth, value, and share…

Read more »