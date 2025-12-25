Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could Rolls-Royce shares climb as high as £20 in 2026?

Could Rolls-Royce shares climb as high as £20 in 2026?

Heading into 2026, analysts are already setting even higher price targets for Rolls-Royce shares on the back of upbeat guidance.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With a few days to go until the end of the year, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) shares have climbed 105% in 2025. Reaching 2,000p would need another 70%. Is that too much? Some analysts are already talking about it.

And it would pale compared to the Rolls share price climb of over 900% in five years, right? It’s not like this is a rocketing ‘jam tomorrow’ growth stock. A phenomenal performance lies behind it.

How does the price look now?

Here’s what I really find surprising when I check out the Rolls-Royce share valuation. It still doesn’t seem overvalued, especially when I think about what forecasters expect — and when I look at at the company’s own guidance.

There’s a year-end price-to-earnings ratio of 20 forecast now. With the FTSE 100 typically averaging around 15, that’s not obviously cheap. In fact, other things equal, it might even look a bit pricey.

But for a company with Rolls-Royce’s long-term potential — in all three of its key markets — a valuation like that would not itself put me off. Some US tech stocks command valuations way in excess of that. And, we must remember, Rolls potentially has its finger in the AI pie too. Its small nuclear reactors — already chosen for use in the UK — are being eyed up for powering the soaring number of AI server farms.

Remember rule one

Warren Buffett urges us to seek great companies at fair prices. And from where I’m standing, that does seem to describe Rolls-Royce. But I also remember his Rule Number One: Never lose money. Despite a rosy broker outlook, I fear that could happen if I buy Rolls-Royce shares now.

Rolls Royce’s rapid profit and cash growth in recent years has been driven by two key things. One is the recovery and boom in civil aviation since the pandemic almost killed it off. Rolls earns a good chunk of its income from long-term engine service contracts.

Rising military spending has also provided a boost, with many countries beefing up their defence budgets. But neither of these trends can keep going indefinitely. Both have to reach a plateau reflecting new levels of demand.

The small modular reactor (SMR) business appears to hold great promise. But it doesn’t look like we’re going to see profits from the division for a while yet.

Broker optimism

Searching around broker views on Rolls-Royce, the highest price target I’m seeing is a shade over 1,600p. That’s going to be a relatively short-term thing, but it would already be more than halfway to the 2,000p level. So does it support the idea of reaching it in 2026?

I can definitely see a chance it could happen, yes. But I’d never invest with a specific price target in mind. For me the risks I see relating to slowing profit growth — and investors just moving on to the next big thing — mean I’ll keep away for a while. I’m still hoping for better opportunities from any future dips.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Barclays shares last Christmas is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Barclays shares have been on one hell of a run. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at their performance…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to build the best passive income ISA portfolio for 2026. Here’s what it said!

| Charlie Carman

Generating passive income from dividend stocks is one of my key investment goals for next year, so I turned to…

Read more »

Percy Pig Ocado van outside distribution centre
Investing Articles

When it comes to the Ocado share price, is it a case of ‘bye bye’ or ‘buy buy’?

| James Beard

Since the online retailer and technology group listed in July 2010, Ocado’s share price has been a huge disappointment. But…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how you can use that to target a £5,755 yearly second income

| John Fieldsend

It might sound farfetched to turn £20k in savings into a £5k second income I can rely on come rain…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Last-minute Christmas shopping? These shares look like good value…

| Stephen Wright

Consumer spending has been weak in the US this year. But that might be creating opportunities for value investors looking…

Read more »

Dominos delivery man on skateboard holding pizza boxes
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks offering dividend yields above 6%

| Ben McPoland

While these UK dividend stocks have headed in very different directions this year, they're both now offering attractive yields.

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to outperform the S&P 500 with just 1 stock

| Stephen Wright

A 25% head start means Stephen Wright feels good about his chances of beating the S&P 500 – at least,…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash in 2026? Here’s what 1 ‘expert’ thinks

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley ponders the opinion of a popular market commentator who thinks the stock market might crash in 2026. Should…

Read more »