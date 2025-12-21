Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 7.7% yield! These 3 dazzling dividend shares could generate a £1,573 passive income in an ISA

7.7% yield! These 3 dazzling dividend shares could generate a £1,573 passive income in an ISA

Harvey Jones picks out three FTSE 100 dividend shares that offer absolutely stellar yields, and a surprising amount of capital growth as well.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 contains some stunning dividend shares right now. It’s possible to generate a second income of close to 8% a year, taken entirely tax-free inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. That’s far more than a best-buy savings account. Returns on cash are shrinking again following last Thursday’s (18 December) interest rate cut.

Dividends aren’t guaranteed, of course, and neither are share prices. But does the ultra-high income justify the added risk? In my view, yes. Done properly.

Here, I’m highlighting the three highest-yielding FTSE 100 stocks. But I wouldn’t suggest a new investor built an ISA income portfolio around just these.

A properly balanced portfolio

Diversification’s crucial. Money should be spread across different stocks and sectors with varying risk profiles, blending income with the potential for share price growth. That way, if one holding stumbles, others can help compensate.

The reason for caution here is simple. The FTSE 100’s three biggest yielders all come from the same sector: financial services.

They’re insurer and asset manager Legal & General Group, the index’s top yielder at 8.42%, Insurer Phoenix Group Holdings, yielding 7.52%, and wealth manager M&G (LSE: MNG), with 7.2%.

Now for a confession. I own all three. However, they sit within a broader portfolio of 15 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks, which feels reasonable.

When I bought them in 2023, traditional UK financials were deeply unloved as investors piled into US mega-caps. Yields were nudging 10%, while base rates sat above 5%, making cash look deceptively attractive. My thinking was simple: when rates eventually fell, dividend shares like these would regain their appeal.

So far, that’s largely played out.

These stocks are also growing

M&G leads the pack, with its share price up 44% over the past year, closely followed by Phoenix on 43%. With dividends reinvested, my total 12-month return is around 50%, which is remarkable for supposedly staid stocks. Legal & General’s lagged, rising just 13%, but my total return is still above 20%. I’m hoping it can play catch-up.

M&G’s making slow but solid progress. In 2024, it reduced debt, simplified its structure, cut costs by £188m, lifted adjusted operating profit before tax by 5% to £837m, and generated £933m of capital. That said, momentum’s slowing. First-half 2025 results showed operating profit up just £3m to £378m, partly due to £8m of foreign exchange losses.

After such a strong run, I doubt M&G or Phoenix will repeat last year’s gains. Legal & General may have more scope to recover if earnings improve.

There are risks. All three would be vulnerable in a stock market crash, as falling asset values would hit assets under management. Competition’s also intensifying in the new growth area of bulk annuities.

Still together, they offer a combined trailing yield of 7.71%. Investing a full £20,000 ISA allowance would have generated £1,542 over the last year, tax free. They aim to increase dividends by a modest 2% a year, which would lift that to almost £1,573 in 2026.

I think all three are worth considering for long-term income and growth. But only as part of a properly balanced portfolio.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: has a once-a-decade chance to build wealth ended?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 index has had a strong 2025. But that doesn't mean there might not still be some bargain…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for its top passive income ideas for 2026 and it said…

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for passive income ideas for 2026. But can asking artificial intelligence for insights offer anything valuable?

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a 10-share SIPP could combine both growth and income opportunities!

| Christopher Ruane

Juggling the prospects of growth and dividend income within one SIPP can take some effort. Our writer shares his thoughts…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

The stock market might crash in 2026. Here’s why I’m not worried

| Stephen Wright

When Michael Burry forecasts a crash, the stock market takes notice. But do long-term investors actually need to worry about…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 retailer set for a dramatic recovery in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

FTSE 250 retailer WH Smith is moving on from the accounting issues that have weighed on it in 2025. But…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

I’m racing to buy dirt cheap income stocks before it’s too late

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Income stocks are set to have a terrific year in 2026 with multiple tailwinds supporting dividend growth. Here's what Zaven…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Aiming for a £1k passive income? Here’s how much you’d need in an ISA

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley does the maths to calculate how much an investor would need in an ISA when aiming for a…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Is investing £5,000 enough to earn a £1,000 second income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to start earning a second income in the stock market? Zaven Boyrazian breaks down how investors can aim to…

Read more »