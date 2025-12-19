Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How long could it take to double the value of an ISA using dividend shares?

How long could it take to double the value of an ISA using dividend shares?

Jon Smith explains that increasing the value of an ISA over time doesn’t depend on the amount invested, but rather the average yield being generated.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be an effective way to grow a portfolio. As the realised profits from selling a stock or receiving a dividend are exempt from tax, this can speed up the process. So if an investor focused on income shares and reinvested the proceeds, here’s how quickly an ISA could double in value.

Focusing on the yield

The beauty of this strategy is that it isn’t really dependent on how much an investor can afford to buy. An ISA with £1k in it needs to follow the same idea as one containing £100k. The main principle to focus on is the rate of return. When using income shares, this is typically measured via the dividend yield.

At the moment, the FTSE 100 dividend yield is 3.06%. Yet within the index, there are plenty of other options with higher yields. As a result, I think it’s reasonable to target an annual yield of 7% in the ISA. When dividends are received, the money would be used to buy more of the stock, effectively compounding the rate of growth even faster, rather than just spending the funds.

If an investor simply adds a notional amount in the ISA and didn’t top it up, it could double in value by year 10. Of course, this isn’t guaranteed. Over the course of a decade, a lot could change in financial markets. This means that companies might cut dividend payments or face a host of other risks.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A FTSE 100 gem

One example of an income stock that fits the target remit is M&G (LSE:MNG). The company has a current dividend yield of 7.26%, with the stock up an impressive 43% in the last year.

One major factor in the gains has been due to strong client inflows. In the most recent quarterly update, the company revealed £1.8bn in net inflows for the period. This meant that year-to-date, it had attracted £3.9bn worth of inflows. This is key because M&G charges for managing the money. As a result, there’s a strong correlation between higher earnings and higher assets under management.

This brings us to the dividend. We’ve seen five straight years of increased dividend per share payments, and I think this will continue. Looking ahead, there’s a growing structural demand for retirement and income products. This is partly based on an ageing population, as well as continued support for general investment.

Of course, no business is perfect. I think one risk is the exposure to lower interest rates in the UK. If we get sudden cuts in 2026, it would act to lower profitability in annuities and savings products.

Despite this concern, I think it’s a good income stock and one that could be considered for investors pursuing an ISA growth strategy.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much would you need in a Stocks & Shares ISA to target a £2,000 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

How big would a Stocks and Shares ISA have to be to throw off thousands of pounds in passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Dividend-paying FTSE shares had a bumper 2025! What should we expect in 2026?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley identifies some of 2025's best dividend-focused FTSE shares and highlights where he thinks income investors should focus in…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Yields up to 8.5%! Should I buy even more Legal & General, M&G and Phoenix shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is getting a brilliant rate of dividend income from his Phoenix shares, and a surprising amount of capital…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the 3 best UK dividend shares for 2026, and this is what it said…

| Alan Oscroft

2025 has been a cracking year for UK dividend shares, and the outlook for 2026 makes me think we could…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how someone could aim to turn that into a £10,958 annual second income!

| Christopher Ruane

Earning a second income doesn't necessarily mean doing more work. Christopher Ruane highlights one long-term approach based on owning dividend…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Can you turn your Stocks and Shares ISA into a lean, mean passive income machine?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows investors how they can use their Stocks and Shares ISA to generate high, rising and reliable dividends…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Down 60% with a 10.2% yield and P/E of 13.5! Is this FTSE 250 stock a once-in-a-decade bargain? 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by the yield available from this FTSE 250 company, and wonders if it's the kind of…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in the stock market to target a £3,500 monthly passive income?

| Mark Hartley

Targeting extra income by investing in the stock market isn't just a pipe dream, it can be highly lucrative. Here's…

Read more »