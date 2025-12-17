Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My favourite FTSE value stock falls another 6% on today’s results – should I buy more?

My favourite FTSE value stock falls another 6% on today’s results – should I buy more?

Harvey Jones highlights a FTSE 100 value stock that he used to consider boring, but has been surprisingly volatile lately. It may reward patient investors.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My favourite FTSE 100 value stock used to be one of the most boring. I saw that as a virtue. It grew steadily, lifted dividends year after year, and over time the total return compounded into something special.

Its name? International distribution group Bunzl (LSE: BNZL). I saw it as the classic unsung hero, rolling up its sleeves and quietly getting on with the unglamorous task of building a business and creating long-term wealth for investors.

Bunzl sells everyday items businesses can’t do without, from cleaning products to disposable coffee cups and rubber gloves. Like I said, it’s dull. But there was nothing dull about its aggressive acquisition strategy, snapping up rivals around the world and bolting them on to boost profits.

Bunzl share price struggles

I wasn’t alone in admiring Bunzl’s discreet charm. Back in 2018, investment platform AJ Bell highlighted it as a FTSE 100 dividend hero, delivering a total return of 339% over a decade.

It has an exceptional dividend record too, lifting payouts every year for more than three decades. Over the last five years, they’ve climbed at an impressive annual average rate of 7.48%.

Then suddenly Bunzl stopped being boring, and not in a good way. On 16 April, the shares crashed 25% after a shock profit warning, alongside the suspension of its share buyback. Sales were hit by US tariffs and the loss of a major customer.

I’ve learned the hard way about rushing in after profit warnings. Shares may look cheaper, but after-shocks are common, as I discovered with Diageo and JD Sports Fashion.

So I held back, and that proved sensible. The shares are now down 38% over the last 12 months, with no signs of a recovery yet. I’ve taken my time and bought Bunzl on three separate dips. Today, the stock has dipped again.

FTSE 100 struggler

This morning, Bunzl said full-year revenues are expected to grow by 2% to 3% at constant exchange rates, in line with guidance. That hardly sounds disastrous, yet the shares promptly slumped another 6.5%, even as the FTSE 100 jumped 1.3%.

Markets have doubtless recoiled at the news that margins are set to slip to 7.6% across 2025, down from 8.3% in 2024, although the rate of decline should ease in the second half. The board said momentum could also improve in the final quarter, helped by performance initiatives and new business wins in North America. Growth in 2026 looks modest, though. In other words, a bit boring.

And that’s fine by me. Recovery stories take time, which is why I’ve been building my position gradually. The US market remains fragile and the global backdrop isn’t exactly buoyant. Any further missteps could send the shares lower still.

Bunzl looks great value on a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, and a solid trailing yield of 3.43%. Bargain hunters have already emerged. The shares have clawed back some of today’s losses and are now down just 2.88%.

I still think they’re worth considering, provided investors take a long-term view. That’s always the case with battered recovery plays like this one. Bunzl should bounce back, given time. Investors need a high boredom threshold though.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bunzl Plc, Diageo Plc, and JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, Bunzl Plc, and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Time to start preparing for a stock market crash?

| Christopher Ruane

2025's been an uneven year on stock markets. This writer is not trying to time the next stock market crash…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock’s had a great 2025. Can it keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees an argument for Nvidia stock's positive momentum to continue -- and another for the share price to…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how someone could aim to turn that into a £10,958 annual second income!

| Christopher Ruane

Earning a second income doesn't necessarily mean doing more work. Christopher Ruane highlights one long-term approach based on owning dividend…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025 is worth today…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled by the stunning performance of the FTSE 100, but says he's having a lot more fun…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: here’s where the latest forecasts show the Vodafone share price going next

| Alan Oscroft

With the Vodafone turnaround strategy progressing, strong cash flow forecasts could be the key share price driver for the next…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP or ISA to aim for a £2,500 monthly pension income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says many investors overlook the value of a SIPP in building a second income for later life, and…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Can you turn your Stocks and Shares ISA into a lean, mean passive income machine?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows investors how they can use their Stocks and Shares ISA to generate high, rising and reliable dividends…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Move over Lloyds, are Barclays shares the ones to go for in 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

As we head into 2026 with inflation and interest rates set to fall, what does the banking outlook offer for…

Read more »