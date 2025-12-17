Harvey Jones highlights a FTSE 100 value stock that he used to consider boring, but has been surprisingly volatile lately. It may reward patient investors.

My favourite FTSE value stock falls another 6% on today’s results – should I buy more?

My favourite FTSE 100 value stock used to be one of the most boring. I saw that as a virtue. It grew steadily, lifted dividends year after year, and over time the total return compounded into something special.

Its name? International distribution group Bunzl (LSE: BNZL). I saw it as the classic unsung hero, rolling up its sleeves and quietly getting on with the unglamorous task of building a business and creating long-term wealth for investors.

Bunzl sells everyday items businesses can’t do without, from cleaning products to disposable coffee cups and rubber gloves. Like I said, it’s dull. But there was nothing dull about its aggressive acquisition strategy, snapping up rivals around the world and bolting them on to boost profits.

Bunzl share price struggles

I wasn’t alone in admiring Bunzl’s discreet charm. Back in 2018, investment platform AJ Bell highlighted it as a FTSE 100 dividend hero, delivering a total return of 339% over a decade.

It has an exceptional dividend record too, lifting payouts every year for more than three decades. Over the last five years, they’ve climbed at an impressive annual average rate of 7.48%.

Then suddenly Bunzl stopped being boring, and not in a good way. On 16 April, the shares crashed 25% after a shock profit warning, alongside the suspension of its share buyback. Sales were hit by US tariffs and the loss of a major customer.

I’ve learned the hard way about rushing in after profit warnings. Shares may look cheaper, but after-shocks are common, as I discovered with Diageo and JD Sports Fashion.

So I held back, and that proved sensible. The shares are now down 38% over the last 12 months, with no signs of a recovery yet. I’ve taken my time and bought Bunzl on three separate dips. Today, the stock has dipped again.

FTSE 100 struggler

This morning, Bunzl said full-year revenues are expected to grow by 2% to 3% at constant exchange rates, in line with guidance. That hardly sounds disastrous, yet the shares promptly slumped another 6.5%, even as the FTSE 100 jumped 1.3%.

Markets have doubtless recoiled at the news that margins are set to slip to 7.6% across 2025, down from 8.3% in 2024, although the rate of decline should ease in the second half. The board said momentum could also improve in the final quarter, helped by performance initiatives and new business wins in North America. Growth in 2026 looks modest, though. In other words, a bit boring.

And that’s fine by me. Recovery stories take time, which is why I’ve been building my position gradually. The US market remains fragile and the global backdrop isn’t exactly buoyant. Any further missteps could send the shares lower still.

Bunzl looks great value on a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, and a solid trailing yield of 3.43%. Bargain hunters have already emerged. The shares have clawed back some of today’s losses and are now down just 2.88%.

I still think they’re worth considering, provided investors take a long-term view. That’s always the case with battered recovery plays like this one. Bunzl should bounce back, given time. Investors need a high boredom threshold though.