Can you turn your Stocks and Shares ISA into a lean, mean passive income machine?

Can you turn your Stocks and Shares ISA into a lean, mean passive income machine?

Harvey Jones shows investors how they can use their Stocks and Shares ISA to generate high, rising and reliable dividends in retirement.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.

Image source: Getty Images

The Stocks and Shares ISA’s an excellent tool for generating a second income stream for retirement. Investors can do that by holding a mix of FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares that pay solid dividends and offer steady growth potential.

The average yield across the FTSE 100 is about 3.25%, but it’s possible to find shares paying 6%, 7% or even 8%. Investors shouldn’t blindly chase the highest yields, but check if the dividend looks sustainable. Companies need to generate enough revenues and cash to raise shareholder payouts year after year. That way, income can grow steadily over time.

I hold several stocks with strong trailing dividend yields, including Lloyds Banking Group (3.55%), Diageo (4.65%) and BP (5.56%). I also include higher-yielding shares for extra income, including M&G, which yields an impressive 7.38%, and Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX), which pays 8.1%. When I bought it in 2023, the yield was a staggering 10%.

Phoenix Group Holdings

That’s a brilliant rate of income, and I’ve got growth on top. The Phoenix share price is up 30% over the past year, fired up by renewed investor interest in UK blue-chips.

While I don’t expect its shares to keep growing at that speed, the outlook does look positive. Interest rates are falling, and that will further reduce the yields on risk-free alternatives like cash and bonds. It’ll make high-yielding shares look relatively more attractive and, with luck, boost investor demand.

There are always risks when buying shares. A sudden profit warning or a wider market downturn can hit values at any time, but volatility is part of long-term investing. Short-term ups and downs are the price investors pay for the superior return that equities have delivered over time.

The Phoenix dividend may be dizzyingly high but it appears secure. Its Solvency II coverage ratio stood at a healthy 175% on 30 June, and the board has increased payouts for nine consecutive years, including through the pandemic. Maintaining this requires finding new business avenues though, which is undeniably challenging, given the competitive insurance market Phoenix operates in. I still think it’s well worth considering today.

Reinvest and compound

Reinvesting dividends while still of working age can turbocharge total ISA returns. Each reinvested dividend buys more shares which, in turn, pay more dividends, creating a compounding effect that boosts both income and capital. Over time, this can significantly boost retirement wealth.

Balanced approach

Ideally, investors should consider holding around 12-15 stocks in their ISA, combining solid dividend and growth stocks with a few higher-yielding stocks. This balance maximises passive income while reducing risk.

The strategy isn’t about chasing short-term gains. A diversified Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio focused on long-term growth and sustainable dividends allows investors to build a lean, mean income-generating machine.

That’s my strategy anyway, and there are plenty more FTSE 100 dividend stocks to consider than the ones I’ve mentioned here.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c., Diageo Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and M&g Plc.

