Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » I think the best days for Lloyds’ share price are over. Here’s why

I think the best days for Lloyds’ share price are over. Here’s why

Jon Smith explains why Lloyds’ share price could come under increasing pressure over the coming year, with factors including a weakening UK economy.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) shares have been on an incredible rally in recent years. Over the past year alone, the Lloyds’ share price is up 70%. At the highest level in over a decade, investors have been cheering it all the way. However, I have growing concerns about why this can’t be sustained forever. Let me explain.

Lower net interest margin

The Bank of England committee is likely to cut interest rates at the meeting on Thursday (18 December). More than that, it’s likely we’ll see at least two more rate reductions in 2026. This is a negative for Lloyds’ share price. The lower the base rate, the smaller the net interest margin is. This refers to the difference between the rate that Lloyds pays on deposits and the rate it charges on loans. The lower the central bank’s interest rate, the smaller the spread that Lloyds can earn.

As a result, I see pressure on net interest income in 2026. It’s true that the impact is somewhat delayed and won’t be felt immediately. But the trend of lower rates over the coming year will be difficult to ignore completely.

Consumer tightness

Lloyds has the largest UK retail base among the major high street banks. During good times, this is something to boast about. This is reflected in higher demand for financial products, investments, mortgages and more. Higher transactional spending means more fees for the bank.

Yet the opposite’s also true. I think next year could be a tough one for the UK economy. With people concerned about tax changes and lower economic growth, they could cut back on spending. More than this, people could defer significant spending commitments, such as buying a house. The bottom line could be lower revenue for Lloyds, which could take the hit more than peers with a more diversified client base.

Valuation attraction

Despite these concerns, some will flag that the bank could still be cheap. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, it’s below the FTSE 100 average of 18.2. Using this logic, it could be argued that the share price can keep rising, as it might not be overvalued.

Further, the dividend has been hiked for the past few years, with 2026 potentially offering an even higher dividend per share. With a current dividend yield of 3.33%, even a modest decline in the stock could push it higher, prompting income investors to step in and buy. As a result, any fall might just be a dip worth buying.

Even with these thoughts, I still believe the bank will struggle next year to keep this share price rally going. As a result, I think there are more compelling investment options in the FTSE 100 for investors to consider right now.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Looking to invest in the FTSE 100? Royston Wild believes buying individual shares could be the best way to target…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 3 things could make a Stocks and Shares ISA a no-brainer in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

The government and the FCA are doing their bit to try to steer investors towards a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Could drip-feeding £500 into the FTSE 250 help you retire comfortably?

| Royston Wild

Returns from FTSE 250 shares have rocketed to 10.6% over the last year. Is now the time to plough money…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Martin Lewis just explained the stock market’s golden rule

| Ben McPoland

Unlike cash, the stock market can quietly turn lump sums into serious wealth. So, what’s the secret sauce that makes…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Is this the last chance to buy these FTSE 100 shares on the cheap?

| Royston Wild

Diageo and Barratt Redrow's share prices have tanked. Is this the opportunity investors seeking cheap FTSE 100 shares have been…

Read more »

Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for £1,000 a week in passive income?

| Ben McPoland

See which 8.7%-yielding Footsie stock this writer expects to keep pumping dividends into ISA portfolios for many years to come.

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£5,000 in Phoenix shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Phoenix Group shares charged ahead in 2025, with some analysts predicting even more explosive growth next year. But is it…

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

£5,000 in Aviva shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Aviva shares have vastly outperformed the FTSE 100 since January, making them a fantastic investment this year. But can the…

Read more »