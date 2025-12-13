Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Keen for early retirement with a second income from dividends? Here’s how much you might need to invest

Keen for early retirement with a second income from dividends? Here’s how much you might need to invest

Ditching the office job early is a dream of many, but without a second income, is it possible? Here’s how investors could aim to make that happen.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I was young, my father would spend hours on the phone to brokers discussing share investing. I thought it sounded terribly boring but little did I know he was working towards a critical goal: building a second income.

Now, years later, I see the fruits of his labour — he lives a comfortable retirement, traveling regularly with seemingly no financial worries.

It’s a popular goal among UK investors — purchase shares in dividend-paying companies and watch the regular income flow in. For many people, this is seen as a way to supplement their pension so they don’t need to keep working past retirement age.

But how easy is it to actually make that happen? Let’s break down how much money is needed to retire early and a possible method to get there.

Realistic targets

Since dividends are paid as a percentage of money invested, the first thing is to work out how much is needed. For example, 5% of 500,000 is 25,000. So a £500,000 portfolio of shares with an average yield of 5% would pay out £25,000 a year.

Working on those averages, how long would it take to save £500,000? Even saving £500 every month would take 1,000 months, or 83 years! Fortunately, the miracle of compounding returns would drastically reduce that timeline.

Smart investors with a well-balanced portfolio typically achieve an average return of around 10% a year. With a £5,000 initial investment and £500 monthly contributions, it would take less than 22 years to reach £500,000. 

Now that’s more like it!

Building a second income
Created on the thecalculatorsite.com

3 starter shares to consider 

Over time, I’ve rebalanced my income portfolio several times but three shares that remain permanent fixtures are Unilever, Legal & General and HSBC (LSE: HSBA). Together, they offer a mix of defensiveness, high yield and global exposure.

As a multinational bank with a £182.4bn market-cap and 4.7% yield, HSBC embodies all three of these characteristics. Lately, Lloyds has been outshining HSBC in both growth and dividends, but the long-term outlook paints a different picture.

With well over two decades of uninterrupted payments, its dividend track record beats most rivals. And despite weak performance this year, its 10-year growth outpaces Lloyds, Barclays and NatWest.

That’s the kind of reliability I’m looking for when thinking of retirement income.

Still, past performance doesn’t guarantee anything and HSBC still faces notable risks. The key being its recent attempts to divide East and West operations — a costly effort that could cause disruption. Execution is critical here as the move has already irked investors and any profit miss could risk a negative market reaction.

But for now, things look good and I’m optimistic about the eventual outcome.

Final thoughts

When building an income portfolio, don’t just aim for the highest yields. It pays to have a foundation of defensive shares in industries that maintain demand even during market downturns.

Diversification is equally as important to reduce the risk of localised losses in one sector or region. These three companies are good examples of stocks worth considering for a beginner’s portfolio.

They can serve as a starting point to finding companies with similar characteristics, with the aim to build up a portfolio of 10-20 stocks.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in HSBC Holdings, Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett investing ideas I plan to use in 2026

| Christopher Ruane

After decades in the top job at Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett is preparing to step aside. But this writer will…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Looking to earn a second income next year (and every year)? Here’s one approach.

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how some prudent investment decisions now could potentially help set someone up with a second income in…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Could a 10%+ yielding dividend share like this make sense for a retirement portfolio?

| Christopher Ruane

With a double-digit percentage yield, could this FTSE 250 share be worth considering for a retirement portfolio? Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Forget Rigetti and IonQ: here’s a quantum computing growth stock that actually looks cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has found a growth stock in the quantum computing space with lots of potential and a really attractive…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s a £3 a day passive income plan for 2026!

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for a simple and cheap plan to try and earn passive income in 2026 and beyond? Christopher Ruane shares…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock’s down 35% since October. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has had a roller coaster year so far! Christopher Ruane looks at some of the highs and lows…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By December 2026, £1,000 invested in BAE Systems shares could be worth…

| John Fieldsend

Where will BAE Systems shares be in a year's time? Here is our Foolish author's review of the latest analyst…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

High yields and low prices: why I think UK shares offer value you won’t find elsewhere

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the stock market's discounting UK shares at the moment. And that could mean opportunities for investors who…

Read more »