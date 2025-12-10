Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » From hero to zero: are Lloyds shares a ticking time-bomb after a 70% gain in 2025?

From hero to zero: are Lloyds shares a ticking time-bomb after a 70% gain in 2025?

In 2025, Lloyds shares have produced around 10 years’ worth of average stock market gains. Could they be heading for a big fall in 2026?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares have experienced a huge move higher this year, rising more than 70%. Currently, they’re on track for their best year since 2012.

Now, it’s fair to say that a 70%+ gain in less than a year for a FTSE 100 bank stock is very unusual (almost unheard of). This begs the question – are Lloyds shares a ticking time-bomb right now?

Are the shares overvalued?

Let’s start by looking at the valuation here. Are Lloyds shares overvalued after their huge gain in 2025?

Well currently, City analysts expect the bank to generate earnings per share (EPS) of 9.65p next year. So, at today’s share price we have a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 10 (assuming the earnings forecast is accurate and it may not be).

Personally, I don’t see that valuation as overextended. Having said that, 10 is about the maximum that I feel is appropriate for Lloyds and I wouldn’t be surprised if the multiple fell back a little next year, to say, nine.

If it was to fall back to nine, investors would be looking at a 10% share price fall assuming the earnings forecast remains constant. Dividends could offset some of the losses though (the stock currently has a yield of about 3.8%).

Why would the valuation on the shares suddenly come down? Concerns about the UK economy, profit taking in bank stocks, an institutional rotation out of UK equities (after a rotation in this year), and general stock market weakness could be some potential drivers.

Can Lloyds deliver the goods in 2026?

The other variable we should think about is the 9.65p earnings forecast. Is this actually achievable?

I’m not sure.

One reason I’m not sure is that this year, Lloyds is only expected to deliver 7.33p in EPS. So, analysts are calling for a 32% jump in earnings next year.

Now, with interest rates at relatively high levels and the UK economy holding up ok, the backdrop does look quite healthy for banks at present. Lloyds is also engaged in cost-cutting and share buybacks, which should help to boost earnings per share.

But a 32% jump in EPS seems optimistic to me. I think there’s some risk of earnings forecasts falling next year, which could send the share price down.

I’ll point out that if the UK economy was to take a nasty turn for the worse, a drop in earnings forecasts would be highly likely. This scenario could lead to more bank loan defaults and lower profits.

My view on Lloyds

Putting this all together, I don’t see Lloyds as a ticking time-bomb. Right now, the stock isn’t massively overvalued.

That said, I do see the potential for some share price weakness next year after the huge gain this year. So, investors may want to consider other opportunities over Lloyds shares – there could be better performers in the UK market in 2026.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Which stock market is best: the UK or US? Here’s how British investors can benefit regardless

| Mark Hartley

Stock market diversification helps spread risk and capitalise on growth and income. Mark Hartley considers the options for British investors.

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Will the epic BT share price surge 77% in 2026?

| Royston Wild

BT's share price is tipped to rise next year. Discover what could drive the FTSE stock higher -- and what…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for 5 world-class UK stocks for a retirement portfolio. Here’s what it gave me

| Mark Hartley

Searching for top-quality UK stocks for a retirement portfolio? Here are some names that the world's most popular generative AI…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

I just asked ChatGPT a really stupid question about FTSE 100 stocks and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones insulted artificial intelligence by asking it a very basic question about which FTSE 100 stocks to buy and…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Growth Shares

The share price of my favourite FTSE 100 growth stock can’t stop falling. Time to buy?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers loves the near-monopoly this FTSE 100 company enjoys. But he's also concerned its shares have tumbled over 20%…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Dividend Shares

Shock news: over 1 year, the FTSE 100 is beating the S&P 500!

| Cliff D'Arcy

For most of the last 15 years, the US S&P 500 index has thrashed the UK's FTSE 100. However, this…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Why are investors flooding into IAG shares this week?

| John Fieldsend

In the last week, investors have been snapping up IAG shares like there's no tomorrow. What could have sparked the…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
US Stock

I asked ChatGPT for the juiciest growth share for 2026, and it said…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith is rather unimpressed with the growth share that ChatGPT presents to him, and explains his reasons why in…

Read more »