Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Can dividends REALLY provide a second income you can live on?

Can dividends REALLY provide a second income you can live on?

Achieving a strong and sustained passive income in retirement may be easier than you think, even as yields on UK dividend stocks fall.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While dividends are never guaranteed, with the right strategy it’s possible to generate a second income that supports a comfortable retirement.

In fact, thanks to the enormous payouts UK shares often pay, retirees can realistically expect financial freedom by buying dividend stocks. This is comforting in an age when the future of the State Pension comes under increased scrutiny.

Yet setting up a passive income portfolio takes some preparation and regular attention. Want to know how to get started?

Falling yields

Dividend yields on FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares have historically ranged between 3% and 4%. Unfortunately from a passive income perspective, surging share prices in 2025 have driven yields to the bottom end of this range.

The average dividend yield on Footsie shares is now 3.1%. In dividend terms, that means a £20,000 investment in an index tracker would provide an income of £620.

That’s not terrible, and especially when compared to the yields on overseas shares. But it’s hardly the sort of return that will give most people the financial freedom they’re seeking in retirement — unless you have a million pounds or more invested.

Check out this dividend hero

Yet dropping index yields don’t mean it’s time to panic. The UK stock market remains full of quality stocks that can deliver a strong and sustained income.

Let’s look at the example of Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX). At 8%, its dividend yield is more than double the FTSE 100 average.

At this rate, a £20k lump sum would provide a much tastier £1,600 income.

But can Phoenix sustain payouts at this level? The answer’s an emphatic ‘yes,’ as the company’s long record of large and growing dividends demonstrates:

Phoenix Group's been a solid stock for investors seeking a second income
Phoenix Group’s dividend history. Source: dividenddata.co.uk

The pensions and insurance firm benefits from enormous cash flows, supported by the regular premiums it collects from policyholders. This gives it plenty of surplus capital to return to shareholders.

It’s churning out money at such pace, in fact, that in 2024 the firm hit its operating cash generation (OCG) target of £1.4bn two years early. Encouragingly for future dividends, cumulative OCG is now expected at £5.1bn between 2024 and 2026, up from £4.4bn previously.

The risk for dividend chasers is that Phoenix may decide to use more of its extra cash in other areas. This could include organic investments, funding acquisitions, or deleveraging.

Even so, I think the company will remain one of the FTSE’s best dividend payers.

Generating a £49k second income

Naturally I wouldn’t put all of my cash into Phoenix shares for dividends. I’d diversify across 15-20 different shares, trusts, and funds to reduce risk and provide a smoother return over time.

With a portfolio of shares including Phoenix, I think an investor could realistically achieve an average yield of 7%. At this rate, a £700,000 investment would throw off a healthy £49,000 a year in passive income. That’s the sort of windfall that could fund a comfortable retirement even without the State Pension.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

A SpaceX IPO could light a fire under this FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

Shareholders of this FTSE 100 investment trust may have just got an early Christmas present from Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX).

Read more »

Market Movers

33p penny stock Made Tech could be set for huge gains in 2026, if City analysts are right

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock just experienced a sharp move higher. However, analysts reckon that there are plenty more gains to come…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a simple way to build long-term wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some factors he thinks an investor should consider when trying to build wealth by investing in FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the soaring BP share price surge 88% in 2026?

| Royston Wild

BP's share price has risen by double-digit percentages in 2025 -- and some analysts think even greater gains could be…

Read more »

Belfast City Sunset with colorful twilight over Lagan Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge spanning over the Lagan River in downtown Belfast
Investing Articles

Here’s what £5,000 put into HSBC shares in January would be worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

Would someone who bought HSBC shares back in January now be sitting on a paper profit or loss? Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Percy Pig Ocado van outside distribution centre
Investing Articles

Down 91%, is there any hope left for Ocado shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Down 91% in five years, is the writing on the wall for Ocado shares? Our writer doesn't necessarily think so…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

It’s the most popular UK stock in 2025 but hasn’t grown in 5 years! What’s going on?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is baffled by the sheer popularity of this UK stock. Its shares have hardly grown in recent years…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in a FTSE 250 portfolio to target £2,147 in monthly income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the steps needed to build up a generous dividend portfolio and outlines why the FTSE 250…

Read more »