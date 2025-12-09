Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Here’s a stock lurking in the FTSE 100 with a 9% dividend yield forecast

Here’s a stock lurking in the FTSE 100 with a 9% dividend yield forecast

Jon Smith highlights a FTSE 100 company that he thinks has been in the headlights for share price growth recently and not for strong dividend potential.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 might be made up of the largest companies by market cap, but that doesn’t mean some stocks can’t fly under the radar. This is especially true when hunting for income stocks. By looking at future dividend forecasts, some can appear more attractive with careful research.

Distracting with share price gains

One I’ve spotted is M&G (LSE:MNG). At the moment, the dividend yield sits at 7.41%. Over the past year, the share price is up an impressive 35%.

To begin with, some might wonder why I think this stock is flying under the radar for income. The main reason is that, from 2020 through to the start of this year, the share price didn’t move much. Therefore, it was a focus for dividend investors rather than growth. However, the share price has been ripping higher this year, making it a focus for those seeking growth stocks. I believe it has been neglected a bit on the dividend side, as investors have shifted their perspective on the company.

The business has done well this year, with continued client inflows, meaning that assets under management have been swelling. The latest quarterly earnings from last month showed £1.8bn in net inflows, bringing year-to-date inflows to £3.9bn. This is one of the key metrics for the company, as the more it manages for investors, the larger the pool on which to charge management fees and commissions.

It also serves as a good indicator of dividend growth. The business typically pays out income twice a year, with the dividend per share rising for several years straight. Therefore, if it can continue to attract money from investors in the coming years, I expect the dividend to go on.

Looking ahead

In 2025, the company paid a total dividend of 20.2p. For next year, it’s expected to rise to 21.7p, increasing to 23p for 2027. As for 2028, the projection is 24.4p. If we assume the share price stays at 272.6p, this would translate to a dividend yield of 8.95%.

Of course, projecting the potential dividends further down the line isn’t an exact science. The forecasts are provided by experts, but they are still subjective. In theory, companies have no obligation to pay dividends. Investors should remember this, although with a company like M&G, I see it as highly unlikely that a dividend would be suddenly stopped.

Regarding risks, the latest update mentioned “a volatile macroeconomic environment”. This will likely continue into next year, with plenty of geopolitical themes from this year that could prompt people to remove cash from M&G.

Even with these concerns, I still think the stock is underappreciated right now as a dividend option, and could be considered by investors.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £5,555 monthly passive income?

| Muhammad Cheema

Muhammad Cheema explains how an investor could target £5,555 in monthly passive income over time by making use of a…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors can target £22,491 in passive income from £20,000 in this FTSE dividend gem

| Simon Watkins

This ultra-high-yielding FTSE gem’s dividend is forecast to rise even higher in the coming years, driving high passive income flows…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

I’m targeting £11,363 a year in retirement from £20,000 in Aviva shares!

| Simon Watkins

£20,000 invested in Aviva shares could make me £11,363 in annual retirement income from this FTSE 100 passive income investment…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to produce an unbeatable second income ISA portfolio and it said… 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to come up with a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks to produce a second income for…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

2 British income shares to consider before the Christmas boom

| Mark Hartley

Our writer scoured historical market data to uncover which income shares typically do well in the run up to Christmas.…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Forget high yields? Here’s the smart way to build passive income with dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines how investors looking for passive income can put themselves in the fast lane with dividend shares.

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

15,446 Diageo shares gets me a £1,000 monthly second income. Should I?

| Stephen Wright

Diageo has been a second-rate income stock for investors over the last few years. But the new CEO sees potential…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Want to stuff your retirement portfolio with high-yield shares? 5 to consider that yield 5.6%+

| Christopher Ruane

Not everyone wants to have a lot of high-yield shares in their portfolio. For those who might, here's a handful…

Read more »