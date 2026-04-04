By regularly investing in UK shares you can potentially start earning sufficient passive income to stop work and enjoy a comfortable earlier retirement.

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How to aim for a £71.5k passive income from UK shares and never work again!

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Using UK shares to earn a chunky passive income is an excellent way to make money while sleeping. That’s because the London Stock Exchange is home to some of the most generous dividend-paying companies on the planet.

So, with forecasts pointing to even larger payouts in 2026, let’s break down how investors can aim to unlock a £71,500 passive income via the stock market.

Quality over quantity

When hunting for top-notch income stocks, it can be tempting to pursue the highest-yielding opportunities. Yet that’s often a critical error.

High yields can be lucrative. But in many cases, they come with elevated risk and lacklustre payout growth.

Yet homing in on the stocks with more modest yields but excessive free cash flow that grows year on year means the passive income not only becomes more reliable, but often continually expands. And given enough time, an initially modest yield can turn into something gargantuan.

Earnings a £71.5k income

A classic example of dividend growth in action is Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE). The UK’s leading self-storage operator has a very basic business of acquiring or building secure storage space for consumers and businesses and then leasing it out temporarily.

Beyond the initial cost of setting up a new self-storage facility, the running costs for the business are pretty low. And the result has been a steadily expanding empire that throws off a lot of excess cash.

The result? Anyone who bought shares in 2011 has gone from earning a modest 3.8% yield to 22.2% today. And the dividends are still growing. But that’s not all.

With free cash flow also fuelling the group’s expansion, Safestore has generated some chunky capital gains over the period. And combined, the stock has averaged a total return of 14.6% per year.

In terms of money, that means anyone who invested £23,000 in April 2011 now has £202,812 in the bank. And if this rate of return continues for another 15 years, that same investment could climb to £1.8m, generating a £71,500 passive income when following the 4% withdrawal rule.

Is Safestore just getting started?

Obviously, there’s no guarantee that Safestore will maintain its double-digit total growth for the next 15 years.

In fact, over the last few years, the shares have been stuck on a bit of a downward trajectory, triggered by higher interest rates, which are subduing self-storage demand from the real estate sector while also driving up the group’s cost of debt.

However, even with these headwinds, dividends remain comfortably covered, with a well-managed balance sheet. And now that Safestore is seeking to replicate its UK success story across Europe, the company may have only just scratched the surface of its full potential.

After all, the European self-storage market is already more than three times the size of the UK market. Penetrating this new territory undoubtedly comes with significant execution risk. But it nonetheless highlights a powerful growth runway for the business, if management’s strategy is successful.

That’s why, with a superb track record and the group’s European expansion already off to a promising start, it’s a risk I think is worth me taking (and others considering). And I’ve already added Safestore shares to my passive income portfolio. Yet it’s not the only income opportunity I’ve spotted today…