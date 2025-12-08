Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Why this FTSE banking gem may hold a lot more value than we think

Why this FTSE banking gem may hold a lot more value than we think

This FTSE banking giant may be hiding more value than investors expect — with rising dividends, buybacks, and growth potential adding to the surprise.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 banking heavyweight NatWest (LSE) is trading around a 17-year high. But I think there is still enormous value in the stock.

Robust results, rising shareholder rewards, and growth fundamentals all underpin this view.

So, how high could the shares go?

What’s the stock’s ‘fair value’?

A discounted cash flow analysis shows the shares are 43% undervalued at their current £6.18 price. This is despite its strong bullish run.

The method uses cash flow forecasts for the underlying business to identify a stock’s true worth (or fair value).

Therefore, the fair value of NatWest’s shares right now is £10.84.

Comparisons of key stock measures with its peers provide secondary confirmation of this underpricing.

The key price-to-earnings ratio shows the bank at 9.7 – bottom of its competitor group, which averages 13.1. These peers comprise Barclays at 10, Standard Chartered at 11.1, HSBC at 14.8, and Lloyds at 16.6.

Strong recent results

NatWest’s H1 2025 results released on 25 July saw operating profit before tax rise 18.4% year on year to £3.585bn.

Return on tangible equity (ROTE) jumped from 16.4% to 18.1%. Broadly, a higher ROTE indicates a company is more efficient at generating profits from its core, tangible assets. 

Shareholder rewards were dramatically improved as a result. The dividend was boosted 58% to 9.5p, and a £750m buyback was announced (these tend to support share price gains). 

These numbers followed the positive 30 May statement that NatWest had returned to full private ownership. This marked the end of the troubles it had experienced during the 2007/08 financial crisis that required a government bailout.

Meanwhile, its Q3 results published on 24 October showed profit before tax soar 30.4% to £2.18bn. This came on the back of a 15.7% increase in total income to £4.33bn. ROTE rose to 22.3%.

A risk to the bank’s future growth remains increasing competition in the sector, including from challenger banks. That said, in its Q3 report, NatWest upgraded its 2025 income guidance to “around £16.3bn” from around £15.8bn previously. This reflected expectations for stronger lending growth and improved margins.

The bank also upgraded its full-year ROTE guidance to over 18% from around 16% earlier.

Sharply rising divided yield?

Following the big hike in 2025’s interim dividend, analysts forecast more of the same in the coming years.

In 2024, NatWest paid a total dividend of 21.5p. On the current £6.18 share price, this yields 3.5%. This is perfectly respectable, as the present FTSE 100 average is 3.1%.

However, the projections are that it will increase the dividend to 25p this year, 34.7p next year, and 38.7p in 2027.

Those would give respective dividend yields on the current share price of 4%, 5.6%, and 6.3%.

My investment view

I bought the stock for its strong growth prospects, which drive any firm’s share price and dividends higher over time.

This was years ago when the bank was still busy extricating itself from the 2007/08 hole in which it had found itself. 

It looks to me like it has firmly done so now and looks set for strong growth ahead. This should power its share price and dividends higher, as forecast.

Consequently, I will be adding to my holding in the bank at the earliest opportunity.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes in 2026, I’ll buy these 2 shares like there’s no tomorrow

| Ben McPoland

These two shares have already fallen 25%+ in recent weeks. So why is this writer wating for a stock market…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

How much money does someone really need to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Could it really be possible to start buying shares with hundreds of pounds -- or even less? Christopher Ruane weighs…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

With Versace selling for £1bn, what does this tell us about the valuations of the FTSE 100’s ‘fashionable’ stocks?

| James Beard

Reflecting on the sale of Versace, James Beard reckons the valuations of the FTSE 100’s fashion stocks don’t reflect the…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Want to stuff your retirement portfolio with high-yield shares? 5 to consider that yield 5.6%+

| Christopher Ruane

Not everyone wants to have a lot of high-yield shares in their portfolio. For those who might, here's a handful…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to target a £3,658 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild discusses a 9.6%-yielding fund that holds global stocks -- one he thinks could help unlock an enormous income…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT whether it’s a good time to buy stocks and it said…

| Stephen Wright

One strategy for investors concerned about an AI-induced crash is to think about buying stocks that are likely to recover…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 9% in a month with a P/E below 8 – time to consider buying IAG shares?

| Harvey Jones

When IAG shares fell earlier this year Harvey Jones filled his boots. Now the FTSE 100 airline has slipped again.…

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Growth Shares

Here’s where the experts think the Tesco share price could finish next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sets his sights on the Tesco share price direction for 2026 and muses over the forecasts being offered…

Read more »