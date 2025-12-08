Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » What on earth is going on with ITM Power shares?

What on earth is going on with ITM Power shares?

ITM Power shares have had an extraordinary few months. Our Foolish author looks at what’s been going on and whether they’re worth considering.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Light bulb with growing tree.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares of Sheffield-based hydrogen energy business ITM Power (LSE: ITM) have been exploding! The price has doubled in a matter of months. Since March, the share price is up 167%. The firm has grown to such a size that it might soon be in contention to enter the FTSE 250 (it’s already bigger than many on that index).

This all comes with the backdrop of an awful few years for the stock. Before this year’s run up, the shares had fallen by 96% in only four years. The current 71p share price looks like it might be cheap compared to the all-time high of 640p hit back in 2021. What’s going on here? And with a potentially huge role in a green future, is this a renewable energy stock that could surge long into the future?

Potential

The potential around ITM Power is its possible role as a key link in the Net Zero revolution. The firm produces hydrolysers, which in simple terms take energy like that from solar or wind and convert it into hydrogen. This hydrogen can be stored more cheaply or used for other purposes.

This kind of technology promises to be a game-changer for countries like the UK, which creates a lot of excess renewable energy. Britain spends hundreds of millions of pounds a year to turn off wind turbines. Hydrolysers could be one solution to that kind of waste.

This isn’t pie in the sky stuff either. ITM Power has been in existence since 2000 and its hydrolysers started being sold in 2010. The firm notably signed contracts to deliver two 100MW hydrolysers for a plant in Lingen, Germany. It’s also working on a deal with oil giant Shell.

Why has the stock been surging this year? It’s down to a string of orders, largely coming from Europe. Compare the firm’s revenue for financial years 2023 (£5m), 2024 (£17m) and 2025 (£26m). The next financial year is expected to come in at £40m too. This is incredible growth although it must be pointed out the firm still isn’t turning a profit.

The future

So what do we have here? An exciting stock with a compelling growth story and surging revenue, with the big caveat that it’s still pre-profit and trading at over 10 times sales. Stop me if you think you’ve heard this one before.

The reality is that ITM Power is still a highly speculative investment. The future of hydrolysers in green energy is extremely uncertain and pretty much no one can predict where they will be in 10 or 20 years.

As such, I’d class this as a high-risk, high-reward stock. I have a small part of my own portfolio in such investments. They can be big winners, and therefore I’d say ITM Power is worthy of consideration for those who understand the risks.

John Fieldsend has positions in Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Itm Power Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes in 2026, I’ll buy these 2 shares like there’s no tomorrow

| Ben McPoland

These two shares have already fallen 25%+ in recent weeks. So why is this writer wating for a stock market…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

How much money does someone really need to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Could it really be possible to start buying shares with hundreds of pounds -- or even less? Christopher Ruane weighs…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

With Versace selling for £1bn, what does this tell us about the valuations of the FTSE 100’s ‘fashionable’ stocks?

| James Beard

Reflecting on the sale of Versace, James Beard reckons the valuations of the FTSE 100’s fashion stocks don’t reflect the…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Want to stuff your retirement portfolio with high-yield shares? 5 to consider that yield 5.6%+

| Christopher Ruane

Not everyone wants to have a lot of high-yield shares in their portfolio. For those who might, here's a handful…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to target a £3,658 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild discusses a 9.6%-yielding fund that holds global stocks -- one he thinks could help unlock an enormous income…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT whether it’s a good time to buy stocks and it said…

| Stephen Wright

One strategy for investors concerned about an AI-induced crash is to think about buying stocks that are likely to recover…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 9% in a month with a P/E below 8 – time to consider buying IAG shares?

| Harvey Jones

When IAG shares fell earlier this year Harvey Jones filled his boots. Now the FTSE 100 airline has slipped again.…

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Growth Shares

Here’s where the experts think the Tesco share price could finish next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sets his sights on the Tesco share price direction for 2026 and muses over the forecasts being offered…

Read more »