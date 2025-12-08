Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Has the Ocado share price now bottomed out?

Has the Ocado share price now bottomed out?

Ocado’s received some bad news. In light of this, our writer considers how the technology group’s share price might perform over the next 12 months.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Percy Pig Ocado van outside distribution centre

Image source: Ocado Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With Ocado’s (LSE:OCDO) share price falling over 90% since its high of September 2020, the group’s shareholders are used to bad news. And on 18 November, after the company issued an update on its partnership with Kroger, its market-cap fell 17.4%.

To be honest, due to the group’s persistent losses, I’ve been sceptical about its generous stock market valuation. But even I acknowledge that it’s developed some clever technology. This means there’s probably going to come a time when its share price starts to recover. Are we there yet?

US problems

Kroger is America’s largest grocery chain and it’s been working with Ocado since 2018. Initially, the intention was to create 20 automated distribution centres. But only eight have been opened and the recent announcement that three are to close is a big blow.

As I see it, a fundamental problem is that Kroger’s new approach to meeting its online orders can easily be replicated by others. It plans to use more of its own stores to act as a distribution network. Indeed, Walmart reckons it can deliver groceries to 95% of US households in three hours or less by using its 4,600 stores as fulfillment hubs.

In effect, this is blowing a raspberry to Ocado’s offer. Although it will receive compensation of $350m for the early closures, fee revenue for its financial year ending in December 2026 (FY26) is expected to be around $50m lower.

Personally, I don’t think the financial impact is the biggest issue here. In effect, the group’s receiving seven years of lost income upfront as compensation. Instead, Kroger’s decision raises question about the viability of Ocado’s business model.

Mixed opinions

A retail consultant was recently quoted in the Financial Times as saying that the group’s offer is an “incredibly expensive” way to solve the problem of getting online orders to customers.

Even so, it does have a network of 25 customer fulfillment centres (CFCs) in Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Spain and Sweden.

It also has a joint venture in the UK with Marks & Spencer. And it expects another eight CFCs to go live before the end of FY27. Ocado’s partners are not charities. If the technology didn’t work for them they’d have pulled the plug by now.

My view

In my opinion, the investment case centres on whether there’s a clear path to profitability.

Analysts are expecting EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of £240m for FY25. But due to the huge amounts it’s spent on developing its technology — as well as the large sums that it’s borrowed — the associated ‘I’, ‘D’ and ‘A’ means another post-tax loss is expected. Ultimately, this isn’t sustainable.

And because it takes several years to build a CFC, it’s unlikely to move into the black soon. Although existing sites are expanding – five more live modules are expected before the end of FY25 — the group doesn’t expect to turn cash flow positive until some point in FY26.

But it’s taken over 20 years to get here. And the decision by Kroger has further dented confidence. Therefore, it wouldn’t surprise me if the group’s share price continued to fall in 2026. On this basis, the stock’s not for me.

However, I still think there are plenty of other opportunities to consider in the sector.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Walmart. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

With Versace selling for £1bn, what does this tell us about the valuations of the FTSE 100’s ‘fashionable’ stocks?

| James Beard

Reflecting on the sale of Versace, James Beard reckons the valuations of the FTSE 100’s fashion stocks don’t reflect the…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Want to stuff your retirement portfolio with high-yield shares? 5 to consider that yield 5.6%+

| Christopher Ruane

Not everyone wants to have a lot of high-yield shares in their portfolio. For those who might, here's a handful…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to target a £3,658 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild discusses a 9.6%-yielding fund that holds global stocks -- one he thinks could help unlock an enormous income…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT whether it’s a good time to buy stocks and it said…

| Stephen Wright

One strategy for investors concerned about an AI-induced crash is to think about buying stocks that are likely to recover…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 9% in a month with a P/E below 8 – time to consider buying IAG shares?

| Harvey Jones

When IAG shares fell earlier this year Harvey Jones filled his boots. Now the FTSE 100 airline has slipped again.…

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Growth Shares

Here’s where the experts think the Tesco share price could finish next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sets his sights on the Tesco share price direction for 2026 and muses over the forecasts being offered…

Read more »

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

Should I scoop up some Magnum Ice Cream shares for my ISA? 

| Ben McPoland

The world's largest ice cream business started trading on the London Stock Exchange today. Is this the next buy for…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 incredible FTSE 100 shares I can’t stop buying!

| Royston Wild

Discover the two FTSE 100 shares our writer Royston Wild's been piling into -- and why he expects them to…

Read more »