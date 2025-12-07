Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Should I add this dynamic FTSE 250 newcomer to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Should I add this dynamic FTSE 250 newcomer to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

At first sight, a UK bank that’s joining the FTSE 250 isn’t anything to get excited by. But beneath the surface, Shawbrook isn’t like the other banks.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shawbrook Group (LSE:SHAW) is set to join the FTSE 250 in the latest reshuffle. The stock is up 12% after launching on the stock market at the end of October. 

At first sight, another UK bank isn’t really something to get excited about. But a closer look reveals a differentiated business model that generates superior returns to its rivals.

Not another bank stock

Banks aren’t particularly hard to find on the UK stock market. But Shawbrook is different to the likes of Lloyds Banking Group and Metro Bank — and I think it might be better. 

Possibly the most important difference is that it focuses on products associated with specialist property financing and niche business loans. And there are a couple of reasons for this.

One is that there’s less competition from bigger banks that typically focus on larger markets. Another is that customers typically value speed and flexibility over pricing. 

This means Shawbrook’s loans typically come with much higher interest rates than other banks. And that shows up in some attractive operating metrics. 

Margins and profits

One of the key metrics for assessing bank profitability is net interest margin. This measures the difference between what the firm pays on its deposits and what it receives on its loans.

Shawbrook’s net interest margin is around 5%. And that’s around double what other UK competitors such as Lloyds and Metro Bank have achieved in recent years. 

Return on equity – another key metric — is also very high. Shawbrook achieves around 17%, which is again roughly double what Lloyds manages and well above Metro Bank’s results.

In other words, it’s pretty clear that the FTSE 250 newcomer isn’t just another bank. It’s got a differentiated strategy and this leads to returns that stand out from the crowd. 

Risks

Despite some very positive results and an interesting strategy, there are some issues to consider. One of these is the risk that comes with building development loans.

Specialist property loans bring the risks associated with the property market. These include demand falling as buy-to-let landlords struggle with higher taxes and regulations.

This part of the business also includes loans to developers. But a very weak construction PMI reading earlier this week from the UK indicates that the industry is faltering right now.

Given this, paying a significant premium to book value (especially compared to other banks) might seem risky at the moment. And that’s something to be aware of. 

Watching and waiting

Shawbrook is a really interesting-looking business that’s going on my watch list. But it isn’t my top opportunity right now, so I’m going to hold tight and look for a better entry point.

There’s a chance one might be on the way. After a strong IPO, there’s a good chance some additional selling might come in a few months – and I’ll be ready if it does.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

After huge gains for S&P 500 tech stocks in 2025, here are 4 moves I’m making to protect my ISA and SIPP

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Gains from S&P tech stocks have boosted Edward Sheldon’s retirement accounts this year. Here’s what he’s doing now to reduce…

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

With a 3.2% yield, has the FTSE 100 become a wasteland for passive income investors?

| Stephen Wright

With dividend yields where they are at the moment, should passive income investors take a look at the bond market…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BT shares 3 months ago is now worth

| Harvey Jones

BT shares have been volatile lately and Harvey Jones is wondering whether now is a good time to buy the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After a 66% fall, this under-the-radar growth stock looks like brilliant value to me

| Stephen Wright

Undervalued growth stocks can be outstanding investments. And Stephen Wright thinks he has one in a company analysts seem to…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Don’t ‘save’ for retirement! Invest in dirt cheap UK shares to aim for a better lifestyle

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in high-quality and undervalued UK shares could deliver far better results when building wealth for retirement. Here's how.

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

1 growth and 1 income stock to kickstart a passive income stream

| Mark Hartley

Diversification is key to achieving sustainable passive income. Mark Hartley details two broadly different stocks for beginners.

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £12k second income starting with a 20k ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With inflation and taxes on the rise, having a tax-free second income is now more important than ever. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

1 penny stock to buy and hold until 2030?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This penny stock skyrocketed over 270% in 2020, only to come crashing back down. But after a strategic restructuring, could…

Read more »