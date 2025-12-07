Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in BT shares 3 months ago is now worth

£10,000 invested in BT shares 3 months ago is now worth

BT shares have been volatile lately and Harvey Jones is wondering whether now is a good time to buy the FTSE 100 telecoms stock. But he has one or two worries.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At times I’ve been sorely tempted to buy BT (LSE: BT.A) shares, but have always held off. I decided the FTSE 100 telecoms business was too big, too sprawling, with too many things that could go wrong. So when the shares finally took off a couple of years ago, I kicked myself. They’re now up nearly 50% in three years, and 12% over 12 months, with some pretty generous dividends on top. Did I mess up?

In my defence, BT faced an awful lot of challenges, having stacked up on debt during an earlier dash for expansion, which left it owing tens of billions. Revenues from legacy fixed-line phone services were plunging, while mobile operations faced intense competition from Vodafone, O2 and others, squeezing margins.

Volatile FTSE 100 stock

The slow and costly rollout of full-fibre broadband under Openreach weighed on profitability, while its overmighty corporate pension scheme cast a shadow over the balance sheet. And I was never convinced by BT’s bold (reckless?) foray into sports broadcasting, in a bid to protect its broadband customer base. It faced a tough Premier League opponent in Sky, playing on home ground. BT has since exited.

The real opportunity came when Allison Kirkby was appointed CEO in February 2024. Even at the time, I sensed this was the ideal moment to buy. The shares were yielding 6% or 7%, and looked dirt-cheap with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of five or six. But I looked at all those problems and held back. Shame. The BT share price is up 60% since Kirkby took over.

It was more, but it’s been sliding in recent weeks. Somebody who invested £10,000 in BT three months ago would be sitting on a 13% paper loss today. That money would be worth £8,700.

That’s hardly the end of the world. At The Motley Fool, we think people should buy shares with a minimum five-year view, ideally longer, and expect ups and downs along the way. Now I’m wondering whether I’ve been handed a second buying opportunity.

BT shares still look pretty good value, with a P/E of 9.55. The trailing yield isn’t as stellar as it was, but is still pretty solid at 4.59%. The dividend looks set to grow but slowly, with a forward yield of 4.64% in 2026, edging up to 4.86% in 2027.

Decent valuation and dividend yield

Telecoms is a competitive market, as BT’s first-half results published on 6 November confirmed. It lost 242,000 broadband customers during Q2 alone. Group revenues of £9.8bn were slightly lower than forecast, falling 3% year on year.

There were positives, as Openreach Fibre to the Premises now extends to 20.3m premises, with total connections climbing 1.1m to 7.6m this year. BT is on course to hit its full-year targets, but that still means sales falling by up to 2%, to around £20bn.

Consensus analysts can see the shares sitting at 193.3p over the next year, an increase of around 8.6% on today. Throw in the forward yield and the total return would hover around 13%. That’s halfway decent, if it happens.

Investors might consider buying BT shares today, but I’m still wary. I can see more exciting income growth stocks on the FTSE 100 today, and with fewer moving parts. I’ll be targeting them instead.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

After huge gains for S&P 500 tech stocks in 2025, here are 4 moves I’m making to protect my ISA and SIPP

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Gains from S&P tech stocks have boosted Edward Sheldon’s retirement accounts this year. Here’s what he’s doing now to reduce…

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

With a 3.2% yield, has the FTSE 100 become a wasteland for passive income investors?

| Stephen Wright

With dividend yields where they are at the moment, should passive income investors take a look at the bond market…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I add this dynamic FTSE 250 newcomer to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

At first sight, a UK bank that’s joining the FTSE 250 isn’t anything to get excited by. But beneath the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After a 66% fall, this under-the-radar growth stock looks like brilliant value to me

| Stephen Wright

Undervalued growth stocks can be outstanding investments. And Stephen Wright thinks he has one in a company analysts seem to…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Don’t ‘save’ for retirement! Invest in dirt cheap UK shares to aim for a better lifestyle

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in high-quality and undervalued UK shares could deliver far better results when building wealth for retirement. Here's how.

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

1 growth and 1 income stock to kickstart a passive income stream

| Mark Hartley

Diversification is key to achieving sustainable passive income. Mark Hartley details two broadly different stocks for beginners.

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £12k second income starting with a 20k ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With inflation and taxes on the rise, having a tax-free second income is now more important than ever. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

1 penny stock to buy and hold until 2030?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This penny stock skyrocketed over 270% in 2020, only to come crashing back down. But after a strategic restructuring, could…

Read more »