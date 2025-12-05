Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Is the unloved Aston Martin share price about to do a Rolls-Royce?

Is the unloved Aston Martin share price about to do a Rolls-Royce?

The Aston Martin share price has inflicted a world of pain on Harvey Jones, but he isn’t giving up hope yet. Can it emulate this stellar FTSE 100 recovery play?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Aston Martin (LSE: AML) share price is a wealth destruction machine. The FTSE 250-listed company takes investors’ money, and sets it on fire. It’s destroyed 60% of my stake in 18 months, and I’m one of the lucky ones.

Aston Martin shares listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018 at £19 a pop. Today, they go for less than 65p, a stunning 97% less, and investors still don’t want to know. But at some point, the agony has to stop. Doesn’t it?

Investing is cyclical. There are times when beaten-down shares recover at speed, making loyal investors rich. Take Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) for example. The British engineering giant struggled for years until – bam!

Staggering FTSE 100 comeback

For years, everything went wrong. Its Trent 1000 engines suffered from corrosion and cracking, while costs rose and profit warnings multiplied. A bribery scandal cost it £500m. Then the pandemic struck, grounding airline fleets around the world, and wiping out its income from aircraft engine maintenance contracts, which are based on miles flown.

Rolls-Royce made a loss of almost £4bn in 2020, reversing the previous year’s £583m profit. Net debt careered past £4bn. And then, things changed. At speed. They’re up 80% over one year and 1,077% over five.

Rolls-Royce really took off after new CEO Tufan Erginbilbiç publicly shamed it as a “burning platform”, telling staff they were losing money with every investment. That description fits Aston Martin rather nicely. Could it engineer the same kind of turnaround?

The two operate on a different scale. Aston Martin makes luxury cars and boasts a prestige-enhancing Formula 1 team. Rolls-Royce has its fingers in a much wider range of pies, including civil aerospace, power systems and defence, while pioneering other areas such as small modular reactors, better known as mini-nukes. Erginbilgiç reckons they could make Rolls-Royce the UK’s highest-valued company. That will never happen to Aston Martin.

Troubled FTSE 250 stock

But like Rolls, the James Bond car maker been hammered on a host of fronts, with patchy sales, missed delivery targets, tough competition from rival marques and of course the pandemic. Happily there’s no bribery scandal. But it does have £1.4bn of net debt, against a market-cap of £650m, and is basically being kept afloat by Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll.

Yet it remains a beloved brand, and recent launches have earned good reviews, if not sales. On 29 October, the group posted a Q3 loss of £112m as wholesale volumes took a hit from US tariffs. Much now rests on the upcoming Vanquish model, followed by its first hybrid.

Ultimately, the return of flying lit a fire under Rolls-Royce. A US or Chinese economic recovery could do the same for Aston Martin, I suppose, but I’m not convinced. I have weak moments when I think of topping up my stake, but they soon pass. Aston Marting might still skyrocket, but it’s too risky for most investors to consider. For dreamers or gamblers only.

Harvey Jones has positions in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Just released: our top 3 small-cap stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to raise 1.7 children?

| James Beard

After discovering the cost of raising a child, James Beard explains why he thinks a Stocks and Shares ISA is…

Read more »

smiling couple holding champagne glasses and looking at camera at home with christmas tree
Investing Articles

A Santa rally could take the FTSE 100 to 10,000 and beyond!

| John Fieldsend

If the FTSE 100 enjoys yet another big Santa rally then the long-awaited and tantalisingly close 10,000 mark could be…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

2 investment trusts from the FTSE 250 worth digging into for passive income

| Ben McPoland

Plenty of FTSE 250 investment trusts offer dividend growth potential over the long run. So why does this writer like…

Read more »

Warhammer World gathering
Investing Articles

The Games Workshop share price is up 38% in a year. Is there any value left?

| James Beard

The Games Workshop share price has risen by more than a third in a year. Our writer considers what might…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

This AI growth stock could rise 60%-70%, according to Wall Street analysts

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This growth stock has lagged the market in 2025. However, Wall Street analysts expect it to play catch up next…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Prediction: here’s where the red-hot Lloyds share price and dividend yield could be next Christmas

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has done brilliantly out of the Lloyd share price over the last year. Now he's wondering whether he'll…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

Up 23% in 2025, are Tesco shares still capable of providing attractive returns?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco shares have produced two to three years’ worth of investment returns in just 11 months. Can they continue to…

Read more »