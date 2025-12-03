Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Are these 2 of the most profitable UK stocks on the FTSE 100? My money says ‘yes’

Are these 2 of the most profitable UK stocks on the FTSE 100? My money says ‘yes’

Mark Hartley breaks down the metrics he uses to identify profitable UK stocks, using two of his favourite FTSE leaders as examples.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When hunting for UK stocks to buy, profitability should be one of the first areas of research. Whether looking for growth opportunities or dividend shares, profitability is a critical measure of a stock’s long-term potential.

To measure profitability, investors typically look at a few key return-focused metrics. The most common are return on equity (ROE), return on capital employed (ROCE) and return on assets (ROA). These measures are most effective when comparing stocks in the same industry, as this has a notable effect on their relevance.

In addition to measuring return-based metrics, it’s important to look at margins. These evaluate how well a business is converting revenue into earnings. Popular ones include the gross margin, operating margin and net margin. Each stage reveals where revenues are being depleted, with net margin being the bottom line.

Finally, the EBITDA margin’s a good measure of how well a business converts revenue to cash, without the obscurity of unavoidable expenses.

To show how this works in practice, I’ve applied the analysis to two of the best known UK stocks on the FTSE 100.

AstraZeneca 

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) stands out as exceptionally profitable when evaluated using the metrics discussed above. The pharmaceutical company demonstrates a net profit margin of 16.2%, significantly higher than most FTSE peers and well above the sector median.

More impressively, its return on equity (ROE) is around 22%, placing it among the highest in the index. This exceptional ROE reflects the company’s efficiency at converting each pound of shareholder equity into substantial profit.

The company also maintains a strong operating margin of 21.8%, indicating robust pricing power and cost control in its core pharmaceutical business. For investors seeking sustainable growth, it looks a reasonable stock to consider.

Still, it isn’t without risk. The impending pharmaceutical patent cliff on its key drug Farxiga could drastically alter future profits. The patent expires next year, putting at risk a potential $7.7bn in revenue. Several other drugs also face expiration before 2030, including Lynparza, so the company must continue to innovate to remain relevant.

HSBC

When looking at the finance sector, we need to apply slightly different metrics. When it comes to banking, HSBC‘s (LSE: HSBA) highly profitable when measured by return on tangible equity (RoTE).

The bank achieved an annualised RoTE of 17.6% year-to-date in 2025, with some quarters reaching 16.4%. While its traditional ROE stands at around 13%, which is respectable for banking, the RoTE metric is more relevant for financial institutions. This is because it excludes goodwill and intangible assets that distort profitability analysis.

The bank’s strong profitability stems from diverse revenue streams, particularly wealth management, where it demonstrated significant growth and high margins.​ But while it’s certainly a compelling stock to think about in the UK banking sector, it isn’t risk-free.

Earlier this year, HSBC disbanded its dedicated geopolitical risk team, absorbing this function into generalist departments as a cost-cutting measure. This decision has drawn scrutiny, as research from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) warns that banks underestimating geopolitical risks face 30% higher earnings volatility during crises.

With competitors like JPMorgan Chase using AI to expand its geopolitical awareness, HSBC’s at risk of falling behind.

Still, with impressive metrics backed by decades of exceptional performance, it remains one of the most profitable UK stocks on the FTSE 100.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in AstraZeneca Plc and HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price double in 2026?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price has been one of the FTSE 100's biggest success stories this year. Royston Wild asks if…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

BAE Systems’ share price has fallen 20%. Time to consider buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Since early October, BAE Systems’ share price has taken a big hit. Is this the buying opportunity those who don’t…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

My 2 favourite dividend shares could earn investors £1,558 income in an ISA – with growth on top!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a massive fan of these 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares that offer sky-high yields. Plus they've delivered…

Read more »

Picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe, England
Investing Articles

How to target a monthly £888 income from a Stocks and Shares ISA with minimal effort

| Harvey Jones

It can be hard work generating a second income but Harvey Jones shows there's a much easier way to do…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to design the ultimate passive income ISA and it suggested…

| Andrew Mackie

I wanted more passive income from my ISA, so I asked ChatGPT to build the ideal portfolio – the results…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Alphabet stock: why I recently sold Warren Buffett’s latest buy

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's selling Alphabet stock despite the fact Warren Buffett’s investment company Berkshire Hathaway recently invested billions in it.

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

My top 3 FTSE 100 dividend shares for a strong second income

| Andrew Mackie

Finding passive income in the FTSE 100 isn’t as simple as chasing high yields – here’s how I chose the…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Meet the overlooked FTSE 100 stock that’s climbing 7 times faster than Nvidia

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones flags a stunning FTSE 100 stock that's outpaced US tech giants over the last 12 months to see…

Read more »