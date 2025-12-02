Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » 4 reasons why the HSBC share price could surge 14% to £12.44

4 reasons why the HSBC share price could surge 14% to £12.44

The HSBC share price rocketed by more than a third this year. Royston Wild explains why the FTSE 100 bank could keep on soaring in 2026.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Asia’s economic troubles have weighed upon HSBC‘s (LSE:HSBA) share price in recent years. But with the bank’s emerging markets experiencing an upturn, the FTSE 100 company has finally swept higher again.

At £10.88, HSBC shares are up 39% so far in 2025. But could the banking giant be running out of steam?

Fourteen different brokers currently have ratings on HSBC. They have slapped a 12-month price target of £10.89 on the company, up fractionally from today’s levels.

HSBC share price forecast
Source: TradingView

As you’d expect, there are some major differences among City projections. But estimates are largely positive. One analyst reckons HSBC’s share price will leap 14.3% over the next year to £12.44.

With the bank also offering a 5% forward dividend yield over the period, this suggests investors today could enjoy a total return approaching 20%.

But what could propel HSBC shares over the next 12 months? Here are four possible price drivers.

1. China optimism

China’s economy faces problems like a weak property sector and subdued consumer spending. These pose natural ongoing risks to cyclical companies like banks.

But things are looking up for Asia’s largest economy, and subsequently for the broader continent. This bodes well for HSBC, which makes roughly 75% of profits from Asian customers.

In recent days, Standard Chartered raised its 2026 growth forecasts for China, to 4.6% from 4.3%. This encouraging update follows the country’s forecast-beating GDP growth in quarter three.

2. Buybacks resume

HSBC has one of the best balance sheets among the UK’s listed banks. At 14.5%, its CET1 capital ratio is robust, giving it scope to invest for growth and return ample cash to investors.

Nevertheless, share buybacks are on hold for the next few quarters as the bank focuses on acquiring the remaining stake in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Bank for $13.6bn. This has naturally disappointed some investors.

That said, City analysts expect HSBC to keep delivering healthy dividend growth over the near term. If it can complement this with further share price repurchases before the end of next year, its shares could fly.

3. Growth areas outperform

HSBC’s Asian expansion is focusing on fee-based, high-growth areas like trading and wealth management. It’s a strategy that’s paying off handsomely, and one that’s gaining importance as interest rate cuts impact margins at its traditional banking business.

Fees and other income at Wealth leapt 39% in the last quarter, HSBC’s latest financials showed. The growth potential here is considerable in 2026 and beyond, reflecting low product penetration and robust economic growth across Asia.

The bank has guided for “double-digit percentage average annual growth in fee and other income in Wealth over the medium term“. Signs of fresh momentum in 2026 could be a significant share price driver.

4. Rock-bottom share price

Given HSBC’s low valuation, there’s a good chance of more share price gains on signs of further operational progress.

Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 9.9 times for 2025 and 9.3 times for 2026. Both readings are below the value benchmark of 10 times.

Both P/Es are also below what Lloyds shares command, of 13 times for this year and 10.1 for next. Considering HSBC’s superior growth outlook, this suggests the Asian bank’s shares are a snip.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Up 200% with a P/E below 12! Can the Barclays share price keep defying gravity?

| Harvey Jones

The Barclay share price has flown to the stars but it still looks pretty good value, says Harvey Jones. He…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, £7,000 invested in Nvidia stock could be worth…

| Ben McPoland

With fears rising over a potential artificial intelligence bubble, do Wall Street analysts still see any value in Nvidia stock…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 6 months – what on earth’s driving the BP share price recovery?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price is climbing but Harvey Jones is baffled because there's been so much bad news circling around…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the Rolls-Royce share price at New Year 2025 is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has dropped back a bit in the past couple of months. But that doesn't take the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much would you need to invest to earn over £1,000 per month in passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

What would it take for an investor to go from zero to a four-figure monthly passive income through owning dividend…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much do you actually need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to replace your full-time salary?

| Harshil Patel

With some patience and the right strategy, investors could retire early using a Stocks and Shares ISA. Let’s look at…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Does the Warren Buffett approach still work as he prepares to retire?

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will be standing down as boss of Berkshire Hathaway later this month. Can investors still learn…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 champion high-yield (7%+) dividend stocks to consider for an ISA right now

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for some dividend stocks that offer better-than-average yields to try to spice up your Stocks and Shares ISA investments?

Read more »