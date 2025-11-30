Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Thank goodness I didn’t invest in these 3 UK shares 5 years ago!

Thank goodness I didn’t invest in these 3 UK shares 5 years ago!

Harvey Jones highlights three UK shares that have suffered a torrid time lately, and thanks his lucky stars they aren’t wreaking havoc on his investment portfolio.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve done well out of UK shares over the last five years. I’ve had some big winners, including Rolls-Royce and Lloyds Banking Group, and a fair few disappointments such as Glencore and Diageo. I’ve also sidestepped some real trouble. I’ve come close to buying three FTSE 100 stocks that have had a terrible time. Does their future look brighter?

WPP stock has tanked!

My first dodged bullet is advertising group WPP (LSE: WPP). It’s the worst performer on the index down 60% over five years and 65% over 12 months.

The business was already wobbling when I considered buying, as it dealt with the bruising departure of driving force Martin Sorrell in 2018 after three decades. I like buying into companies when they’re out of favour in the hope of a rebound further down the line. There’s been no rebound here.

Advertising spend slid as the cost-of-living crisis left consumers feeling stretched. The pressure on WPP intensified as companies pulled more marketing in-house. The big tech giants are capturing more of the global ad market, while advances in AI encouraged businesses to produce content in-house.

The shares look cheap with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.95, but the apparent 13% yield is illusory because the dividend is being cut. I wouldn’t consider it today.

Persimmon has crumbled

The last five years have also been miserable for Persimmon (LSE: PSN). The shares are down roughly 50%, though there are signs of a recovery, as they’re up a modest 6% in the last year.

It’s been tough for housebuilders as high interest rates push up mortgage costs and squeeze demand, worsening affordability issues. The end of the Help to Buy scheme in 2023 removed a prop of support.

Yet investors might consider buying Persimmon shares today. Interest rates could fall further over the next year, cutting mortgage costs and reviving activity. I don’t expect house prices to rocket as wage growth slows and unemployment climbs, but we still have a housing shortfall. Persimmon is forecast to yield 4.55%. The shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of about 14.4. It might be one to consider buying for the next five years.

Cardboard demand under pressure

My final near-miss is paper and packaging specialist Mondi (LSE: MNDI). It’s down 48% over five years. There’s no sign of recovery yet, as it’s down 25% over 12 months.

Mondi has struggled as the cost-of-living crisis knocks online shopping, hitting demand for cardboard. The board blames “challenging conditions” and “subdued demand”, as earnings continue to slide. Management is cutting costs and working existing assets harder while waiting for a wider recovery.

Mondi looks reasonably valued with a price-to-earnings ratio near 12, yet with confidence fragile and key markets over-supplied, I think the recovery will take time. The trailing yield of 6.8% may tempt some and I reckon Mondi should come good with a five-year view. It’s worth considering, but demands patience.

Investing moves in cycles and I can see Persimmon and Mondi enjoying brighter days. I imagine that WPP faces a lot more pain first.

Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc, Glencore Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Start buying shares in December with a spare £300? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

With the final month of 2025 almost upon us, could now be as good a time as any for someone…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

How much passive income can you earn with £20,000?

| Stephen Wright

Changes to dividend taxes mean a Stocks and Shares ISA is more valuable than ever for investors looking to earn…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Were these FTSE 250 stocks the real winners from the Autumn Budget?

| Stephen Wright

After the Chancellor’s announcement this week, investors sent the FTSE 250 higher. But are they focusing on the right stocks?

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Meet the UK defence stock I’m looking at for my Stocks and Shares ISA in December

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has his eye on a defence company that isn’t Rolls-Royce or BAE Systems for his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Caerphilly Castle, and reflection in the moat.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the most powerful monopoly growth stock on Earth and it said…

| Ben McPoland

The world-class company behind this growth stock is the only one providing the equipment needed to make all advanced AI…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Could £20,000, an ISA, and these 5 amazing shares give a second income of £1,500 a year?

| James Beard

Our writer reckons those looking to generate a four-figure second income should consider putting high-yielding dividend stocks in their ISAs.

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for a bargain stock to put in my ISA. Here’s what it said…

| James Beard

Although aware of its limitations, our writer’s used AI software to come up with a suggestion for his ISA and…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 epic high-yielding (6.7%+) dividend shares to consider for a SIPP

| James Beard

Buying dividend shares is a great way of boosting a SIPP. Our writer’s found three to consider that offer a…

Read more »