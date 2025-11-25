Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why did the Kingfisher share price just jump 5%?

Why did the Kingfisher share price just jump 5%?

The Kingfisher share price could be on track for a long-term recovery from a few years of weakness, with the outlook strong at Q3 time.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Kingfisher (LSE: KGF) saw a 5% share price rise Tuesday morning (25 November) after raising its full-year profit guidance on the back of a strong third quarter.

The company now expects to report adjusted profit before tax of between £540m and £570m. And that’s a significant improvement on previous guidance for something near the top end of £480m to £540m.

The owner of B&Q and Screwfix also says it’s on track to complete its £300m share buyback programme by March 2026. It’s already returned £175m by that route so far.

CEO Thierry Garnier praised “performance in core and ‘big-ticket’ categories“, adding: “B&Q, Screwfix and Iberia continue to strongly outperform their markets.”

Kingfisher shares are now up 23% so far in 2025.

Mixed European bag

The UK and Ireland made up the bulk of the quarter’s revenue gains, up 4%. France and Poland, the company’s next two largest markets, saw revenue dips of 2.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

Overall, revenue was pretty much flat. It seems the rise in profit guidance is, at least in part, down to “being disciplined on margin and costs“. And that’s also led to the board maintaining its free cash flow target of £480m to £520m.

Careful cost management can only take a company so far. And long-term future growth ultimately has to come from growing sales and revenue. So what do forecasts look like?

Strong analyst outlook

Forecasts do in fact suggest healthy growth over the next few years. They show earnings per share set to rise a further 30% by 2028, from the solid earnings expected this year.

Kingfisher’s historic price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio looks a bit toppy, at 25 based on 2024/25 full-year results. And we’re looking at a forecast multiple of 14 for the current year. That’s close to the long-term FTSE 100 average, and might not exactly make the stock look like a screaming buy.

But if forecasts come off, we’d see the P/E drop to around 10.5 by 2028. Couple that with an expected dividend yield of 4.2%, and I can see a stock worth considering for long-term growth here.

Uncertain economics

The biggest danger right now is possibly the still-shaky economic outlook across the UK, Ireland and Europe. And I suspect that might be why analysts have a Hold consensus on the stock with a price target only around the current level. A couple of them, however, have started to sound a bit more upbeat.

There’s also the cyclical nature of Kingfisher’s business, being tied strongly to the disposable income in people’s pockets. Some of the products it sells are generally among the easiest to forego when times are hard.

On balance, I’m optimistic. If the economy strengthens, if interest rates fall, if the home improvement business picks up, and if forecasts come good… it would make four ifs. But I see a decent chance of them all happening. Kingfisher is on my list of Stocks and Shares ISA candidates.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

High flying easyJet women bring daughters to work to inspire next generation of women in STEM
Investing Articles

easyJet’s released forecast-beating financials, so why has its share price sunk?

| Royston Wild

easyJet's share price has dropped again despite it beating full-year forecasts. What's going wrong at the FTSE 100 airline?

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As Warren Buffett prepares to step down, can today’s investor match his historic returns?

| Christopher Ruane

Can a small investor echo Warren Buffett's giant stock market record? Maybe not, but even he sees advantages to buying…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

How on earth did this forgotten FTSE 100 stock jump 65% in a year?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had almost given up on this FTSE 100 company, but after years in the doldrums it's suddenly enjoying…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Up 15% this year, can the FTSE 100 keep climbing in 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

2025 has seen the flagship FTSE 100 index of UK shares repeatedly hit new highs. Our writer looks ahead and…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

To target £7,377 in annual passive income, how much should I invest in this FTSE dividend gem?

| Simon Watkins

Potentially life-changing passive income can be made from relatively small investments in high-dividend-paying stocks, with dividends reinvested.

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

This UK passive income share offers a 10.6% yield. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

With a yield of over 10%, this share's passive income generation potential is substantial. Can such a high yield last?…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

With markets still looking fragile, this is the only growth share I’m considering now

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a look at one growth share that's likely to keep rising even as the broader market continues…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

29% growth forecast, but down 37% — does Wizz Air’s share price look a steal after strong H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

Analysts see nearly 29% annual earnings growth ahead after robust H1 results, yet Wizz Air’s share price remains deeply discounted…

Read more »