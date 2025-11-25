Potentially life-changing passive income can be made from relatively small investments in high-dividend-paying stocks, with dividends reinvested.

To target £7,377 in annual passive income, how much should I invest in this FTSE dividend gem?

I think of passive income as money made while I sleep. Perhaps I got the idea from legendary investor Warren Buffett, who said: “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

Anyhow, the best way I have found of making money with little effort is through dividends paid by shares. The higher the better, of course, and the longer they persist even better than that.

Recently I added to my portfolio of such shares, based on three key factors — so what were they?

7%+ annual dividend yield

First, the stock – investment management giant Man Group (LSE: EMG) – has a projected yield of over 7%.

This figure is important to me, as it reflects compensation for the extra risk in investing in shares over no risk at all. And the current ‘risk-free rate’ (10-year UK government bond yield) is 4.6%.

Man Group’s current dividend yield has drifted below this level – to 6.5% — given a surge in share price recently. However, analysts forecast it will rise again this year to 7%, next year to 7.1%, and in 2027 to 7.6%.

This also compares very favourably to the present FTSE 250 average dividend yield of 3.5%. The FTSE 100’s is even lower – at just 3.1%.

So, Man Group passes this test for me.

Undervalued share price

I never sell my passive income stocks if they continue to perform as I think they should. However, if they do not, I would obviously prefer to make a profit if I do sell.

The chances of this happening are greatly improved in my experience if the stock is undervalued when I buy it. This means that there should be as big a gap as possible between its price and its ‘fair value’.

I have found over the years that the discounted cash flow method is the best way of pinpointing this difference.

In Man Group’s case, it shows the stock is 44% undervalued at its current £2.01 price. Therefore, its fair value is £3.59.

Second test also passed.

Strong earnings growth

Handily for me, both the dividend and share price trajectories of any stock tend to be driven by one thing – earnings growth.

Risks to Man Group’s is a sudden change in global liquidity, interest rates, and/or geopolitical events. These can trigger rapid outflows in assets under margin and compress profit margins.

However, its 17 October Q3 trading statement showed a 22% year-on-year rise in assets under management to a record $213.9bn (£159.7bn).

Moreover, analysts forecast that its earnings will grow by a whopping 36% a year to end-2027.

Third test passed.

My investment view

Another £10,000 investment in the stock by me would generate £11,332 in dividends after 10 years. This is based on reinvesting the dividends back into the stock and a 7.6% average yield.

After 30 years on the same basis, this would rise to £87,066. Including the £10,000 investment, the total value would be £97,066.

And this would deliver a total annual passive income of £7,377.

Given it passed all three tests, I will be adding to my holding in the stock very soon.

I am also looking at several other high-yield shares that have caught my attention recently.