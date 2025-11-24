Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These 3 jaw-dropping FTSE 100 dividend stocks have 1 brilliant thing in common

These 3 jaw-dropping FTSE 100 dividend stocks have 1 brilliant thing in common

Harvey Jones picks out a trio of UK dividend stocks that stand out from the pack. Their track record of rewarding shareholders must be seen to be believed.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend stocks are a great way to build long-term wealth and these three all have one special attribute. So what makes them so special?

Only a dozen FTSE 100 companies have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, and sometimes longer. It’s a hugely impressive achievement, as it means generating the cash to fund shareholder payouts through thick and thin, decade after decade. These three really jumped out at me.

Halma is an income hero

Halma (LSE: HLMA) is the first. Many investors wouldn’t even spot it as a dividend stock because the trailing yield is only 0.65%. That low yield hides its real strength. The share price is up an incredible 33% over the last year and 70% across two years, suppressing the headline yield.

The Halma share price is still climbing, despite today’s choppy markets. First-half results published on 20 November showed revenues up 15.2% to £1.23bn and margins widening by 210 basis points. The board also lifted the interim payout by 7% to 9.63p. It’s increased dividends for 45 straight years, compounding at 6.9% over the last 15.

Nothing is risk-free. Halma earns large sums overseas, so currency movements can affect results. The price-to-earnings ratio now stands at 37.6, well above the FTSE 100 average of around 18. So it’s not cheap. Investors might still consider buying on a stock market dip, assuming Halma dips too. It may not.

DCC rewards shareholders

Marketing and support services group DCC (LSE: DCC) has lifted its dividend for 31 consecutive years. It’s in the middle of a major strategic shift as CEO Donal Murphy works to turn it into a global leader in energy distribution, but this could be an opportunity for long-term investors.

DCC shares have disappointed lately, falling 13% in a year, yet the valuation looks appealing as a result with a P/E of just 12. The trailing yield sits at 4.22%, and the dividend has grown at an average annual rate of 8.97% across the last decade.

On 17 November, DCC said it would return up to £600m to shareholders via a tender offer funded by the £1bn sale of its healthcare arm. There are risks in any transition, but for long-term investors, this could be a moment to take another look.

Sage Group looks strong

My third long-term dividend superstar is Sage Group (LSE: SGE). The software provider’s shares are up 80% over five years but have slipped 16% in the last 12 months. I’ve watched this one for a while. The valuation was always too high for me at roughly 33 times earnings, but today it’s nearer 26 times. Still pricey, but better value than before. Sage has earned its premium price.

It has increased dividends every year for a spell-binding 37 years. So don’t be fooled by that modest trailing yield of just 2%. Over the last 15 years, payouts have compounded at 7.11% a year. Risks include a slowing global economy and the threat that AI could undercut some of its services.

Nothing lasts forever, but these three companies show how determined, well-managed businesses can reward investors, with share price growth and dividend increases running back decades. Fingers crossed it continues. And there are plenty of other great FTSE 100 dividend stocks on the index too.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to take £23,184 per year as a passive income?

| John Fieldsend

Many ISA investors target a passive income high enough to work as a sort of second income. But how much…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

These 3 high-yield income stocks boast a stunning 10-year dividend track record!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones alerts investors to 3 FTSE 100 income stocks that combine high yields with another exciting benefit that dividend…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

How on earth are Rolls-Royce shares up 1,556% since 2022?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares have been on a generational run in the last three years. Could this outrageous streak continue in the…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Could these dirt-cheap FTSE 250 shares enjoy a December rebound?

| Royston Wild

Discover three FTSE 250 shares that are trading on rock-bottom price-to-earnings ratios -- and why they could be about to…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

How large must my ISA be for a £3,000 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Discover how to target a reliable long-term passive income with shares, bonds and investment trusts in a diversified ISA.

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 epic ETFs to target an average 16.2% annual return

| Royston Wild

Meet the top exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have delivered double-digit yearly returns since 2020 -- including a great gold fund.

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in dividend shares to aim for a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright takes a look at the power of dividend shares to turn a small regular monthly investment into much…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how you can use that to target an £8,000 yearly second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the UK stock market has some interesting opportunities for investors with cash looking to earn a second…

Read more »