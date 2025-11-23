Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Want to turn a £20k ISA into a £56,719 second income? Here’s how to get started

Want to turn a £20k ISA into a £56,719 second income? Here’s how to get started

By taking advantage of tax-free ISA accounts, investors can start earning a sizeable second income by investing in top-notch UK or US stocks.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in an ISA is arguably one of the easiest ways to start earning a second income.

Apart from all the tax advantages, owning stocks is a far more hands-off method to building wealth and earning extra income compared to starting a business or buying rental property. And while it can take a little while to get the ball rolling, the results can be extraordinary.

With that in mind, here’s how an investor can aim to unlock a £56,719 passive income starting with just £20,000.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The magic of compounding

On average, the UK stock market generates a total annual return of around 8%. Thanks to exposure to the tech sector, the US stock market’s a bit more generous at around 10%. And investing £20,000 at this higher rate of return with simple S&P 500 index trackers can yield phenomenal results.

Fun fact, a £20,000 ISA growing at 10% a year will transform into just shy of £400,000 in 30 years. And this can be more than doubled to £800,000 by drip feeding an extra £200 each month.

But by using a stock picking strategy, these profits can be sent flying even higher. Why? Because with the right investments, a portfolio could yield significantly greater returns than just 10% a year.

Even if an investor only manages to eke out an extra 2% gain, that’s enough to transform that same £800,000 portfolio into over £1.4m. And when following the 4% withdrawal rule, that’s enough to generate a £56,719 second income.

Aiming for 12%+ returns

Let’s take a look at one of the biggest success stories of the London Stock ExchangeAshtead Group (LSE:AHT).

Investing in an equipment rental enterprise isn’t exactly the most thrilling idea. But often it’s the boring businesses that yield the most explosive results.

In the past, construction companies often owned their own equipment. But this involved considerable upfront costs as well as ongoing maintenance. Ashtead sought to solve this sector-wide headache with its rental business model. And this simple idea transformed the enterprise into a cash-generative industry giant.

After dominating the UK market, Ashtead expanded abroad to the US. The result? Over the last 30 years, Ashtead’s grown from a tiny British enterprise into a £20bn global empire. And those who reinvested dividends paid along the way have unlocked a staggering 11,800% return.

That’s the equivalent of 17.3% a year – enough to turn £20,000 + £200 a month into £5.85m!

Still worth considering?

Due to its size, Ashtead isn’t likely to generate these levels of returns again. But it nonetheless shows the power of investing early in a business that’s solving a migraine-level problem with the talent to execute.

Having said that, there’s still a lot to like.

The company remains exposed to the cyclical whims of the construction sector. However, management’s been diversifying into new industries as well as countries like Canada to offset this risk. And with North America as a whole investing aggressively into renewing national infrastructure, there’s a strong tailwind for Ashtead to capitalise on.

That’s why I think this business is still worth a closer look for investors seeking to establish a chunky second income in the long run. But there are also other younger enterprises that I’ve got my eye on, which could prove even more lucrative.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth £220,000! What’s next?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares with the stock surging 999.8% over the past five years.…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

I’m ready and waiting for the next stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Everybody keeps warning about a stock market crash but Harvey Jones isn't worried, he'll take it as an opportunity to…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

This dividend share already yields 7.7% – now imagine if stock markets crash!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a big fan of this high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stock, and if share prices remain volatile he'll…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Could these 3 threats derail the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Alan Oscroft

Just as the Rolls-Royce share price looked like it was climbing out of reach, might we have some better buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 value stocks I’ll be watching like a hawk during the Budget

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three value stocks that he thinks have scope to grow over the longer run, but whose…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

At 6.6p, could this fast-growing penny stock be a millionaire-maker?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is impressed by the growth trajectory and product pipeline of an upcoming pharma penny stock. But is it…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

2 of the UK’s top growth stocks reported this week — and investors reacted quickly

| Stephen Wright

Strong organic revenue growth from Halma and Diploma reminded investors of why they’re two of the UK’s top-performing stocks of…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Could the UK Budget shake up Stocks and Shares ISAs?

| Stephen Wright

Removing stamp duty on UK equities bought in Stocks and Shares ISAs sounds like a good thing, but investors should…

Read more »