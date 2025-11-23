Even with potential increases in the future, the UK State Pension’s unlikely to provide enough passive income to live a comfortable retirement.

The State Pension is £11,973 in 2025. How much more do you need to retire in comfort?

It’s no secret that the UK State Pension falls firmly short of what’s needed to live a comfortable retirement in the UK.

With just £230.25 per week, or £11,973 a year, this income stream alone isn’t enough to meet even the bare minimum of £13,400 needed to survive retirement, let alone enjoy it.

Instead, for those who want to live in comfort, a retirement income of £43,900 is needed, according to Pensions UK. And with inflation still ravaging household finances, this figure will undoubtedly increase. Yet given the dire state of public sector finances, I doubt the State Pension will be able to keep up.

Luckily, the stock market offers a potential solution to bridge this gap. Here’s how.

Retiring a millionaire

On average, UK stocks generate a total return of 8% a year. At this rate of return, investing £500 each month for 35 years will compound into £1.15m when starting from scratch. And those able to keep investing for 40 years could reach as high as £1.75m.

Following the 4% withdrawal rule, that means investors who begin early can potentially go on to earn a passive retirement income between £45,878 and £69,820 on top of the State Pension.

Earning an 8% return isn’t too tricky. Assuming the stock market continues to follow its long-term trend, which admittedly isn’t guaranteed, drip-feeding capital into a low-cost index fund might be all that’s needed.

But what if someone has just turned 40 and has only just begun preparing? How can they secure a comfortable retirement with a timeline of just 20-25 years?

In this scenario, an 8% return likely won’t be enough. But by investing exclusively in the highest quality businesses, a portfolio can go on to enjoy significantly greater results.

Aiming higher

Stock picking is easier said than done. But as previously mentioned, when executed well, investors can go on to earn life-changing wealth. And Halma (LSE:HLMA) shareholders have discovered this first-hand.

Over the last 25 years, this specialist health & safety solutions enterprise has embedded itself into the hearts of almost all critical industries, including construction, oil & gas, utilities, regulatory compliance, healthcare, and public services.

From selling smoke detectors for households all the way to high-tech valve controls on oil rigs, Halma’s products are in constant demand, regardless of economic conditions. And that’s translated into exceptional free cash flow generation, providing ample financial flexibility for long-term expansion.

The result? Since November 2000, shareholders have enjoyed a total return of 5,263%. On an annualised basis, this works out to 17.3% – more than double the stock market average. And anyone who’s been drip feeding £500 each month at this rate for two and a half decades now has £2.5m to retire on!

Still worth considering?

In 2025, Halma continues to demonstrate its operational excellence. Sales and earnings continue to grow by double digits, supported by constant innovation through R&D spending.

However, as a highly acquisitive enterprise, the group still has ample execution risk. After all, a poorly integrated acquisition can not only adversely impact financial health, but could drag down profitability as well. Nevertheless, with a stellar track record of creating shareholder value, that’s a risk worth considering, in my opinion.