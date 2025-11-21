Up to 10.23%! Meet 7 of the FTSE 100’s largest dividend yields

The FTSE 100 is renowned worldwide for its huge dividend yields. Here are the seven biggest yielding stocks on the index in November 2025.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

As of 20 November 2025, the FTSE 100 boasts seven stocks that offer a 6% dividend yield or higher. In this article, I give a brief run-through to each, and highlight my pick of the bunch.

Seven of the best

The seventh-largest yield comes courtesy of real estate investment trust Londonmetric Property at 6.42%. This dividend has been one of the strongest growers with a five-year growth rate of 7.75% and a 10-year growth rate of 5.71%.

Our sixth entrant is Land Securities Group with a dividend yield of 6.81%. Another real estate trust, this stock pays over double the FTSE 100, which offers a current yield of 3.18% averaged across all stocks on the index.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

In fifth place is Mondi with a yield of 7.44%. The company sells a wide range of packaging and paper products, items that are likely to be in demand and secure plenty of future reliable dividends.

The fourth-largest yield comes from savings and investment firm M&G, which is paying a 7.68% yearly return through its dividend programme. Since its demerger from Prudential, this stock has been one of the consistently highest FTSE 100 yields.

In third place is insurance group Phoenix. The firm is paying a massive 8.3% yield at present. The track record is strong here too with nine years of consecutive increases, including through the crisis that was COVID-19. Forecasts look promising too, with the dividend expected to increase in both of the next two financial years.

In second place, we have financial services firm Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). On offer here is a gargantuan 9.15% yield. The danger with yields in this ‘nosebleed’ territory is the risk of the payouts being unsustainable. But this stock has been one of the highest Footsie yielders for years and is still going strong.

Speaking of danger, the FTSE 100‘s largest yield is not long for this world. Advertising firm WPP take the top spot with a 10.23% yield, but it has been cut by 50% in a strategic reset. The dividend yield is measured by payments made in the last 12 months and doesn’t take cuts, even ones that are announced, into consideration.

Still rising

What’s my number one pick? It’s one of the only stocks among the seven that I own, the 9%-yielding Legal & General!

With many years left until I retire, I’m not building a portfolio around dividends. The stocks in the above list are much more suitable for those trying to extract maximum returns from an existing nest egg. They’re less ideal for those looking for maximum growth.

But Legal & General might be the exception. The yield had stayed strong for years, over the 6% mark for much of the last decade. That yield is well covered by earnings too — a dividend cover of 1.8 looks pretty safe to me. Forecasts suggest they will keep rising in the years ahead too, a 2% increase for the upcoming fiscal year (although dividends are never guaranteed).

Those chasing growth may be unimpressed with meagre share price appreciation of late. In my view, however, the business is on a good footing. I think the share price could grow as well in the years ahead. I think it’s a stock worth considering.