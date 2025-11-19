Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will the stock market crash before Christmas?

Will the stock market crash before Christmas?

Christmas is fast approaching. Could the uncertainty in the markets lead to a stock market crash before presents get opened?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Thoughts of a stock market crash are relatively rare at this time of year. The ‘Santa rally’ usually pushes stocks up over the festive period, rather than down. The type of news that might cause a mad panic in the markets is rarer during the last months of the year. ‘Tis not the season, you might say.

Alas, we live in interesting times. The speculation over a bubble in US tech grows and grows. We also have one of the latest Autumn Budgets in living memory, with rumours of painful tax rises doing the rounds in the newspapers. With less than 40 sleeps left to the big day, we might even see a rare stock market crash before Christmas.

Optimism

One reason to be optimistic is that the most dangerous months for crashes, September and October, have passed. The 1929 crash happened in October, as did 1987’s ‘Black Monday’, to cite two examples.

There’s the boost of a possible Santa rally to think about too. History tells us the week leading up to Christmas is often a boost to the markets.

The markets are perhaps already pricing in any problems arising from the Autumn Budget. This is one of the few advantages of this modern-day phenomenon of having every possible tweak to taxes do the rounds in the press in the months leading up to it.

The AI bubble is the biggest threat, in my view, but even that is concentrated in a handful of US tech stocks. It might not even come at all, but if it does, I have plenty of exposure to strong businesses outside of tech that will be far from the epicentre of any disaster.

Safety

One stock that I believe will weather any short-term turbulence is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). Its sales are still strong, and the defensive nature of its products means they often do well during recessions.

Another benefit to this kind of dividend stock is the percentage yield I get for owning it. The dividend is reliable too, paid quarterly. The current dividend yield of 5.9% will keep rising too, according to current forecasts.

While dividends are never guaranteed, they are often paid out even if the share price isn’t surging higher. British American has paid a dividend for decades. The firm has increased its dividend for each of the last 28 years.

The declining nature of tobacco is a risk for the stock. This could mean my stake in the company lowers in value in the years ahead, despite any dividends I might receive.

That said, the share price being up 41% in the last 12 months shows there’s some fight in the old dog yet. And if a stock market crash comes before Christmas or even after? I think this will be one of the safer parts of my portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s what compounding the dividends from 1,000 Aviva shares for a decade could earn

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines what a decade of patience might mean for an investor who wants to build wealth thanks to…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

No savings at 35? Here’s how investing £500 a month could unlock a big second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shows how consistent investments each month in a Stocks and Shares ISA could lead to a £50,000+ annual…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 43% in 3 months! Does today’s news mean the WH Smith share price is now in bargain territory?

| James Beard

Three months ago, the WH Smith share price crashed following an accounting debacle. Today (19 November), further details have been…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Down 23%, this passive income stock offers a 10.4% dividend yield!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share offers a double-digit dividend yield. And City analysts expect shareholder payouts to keep rising to 2030.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

£20,000 in BP shares can net investors a £1,232 second income…

| Harvey Jones

BP shares have been bumpy lately but there's a terrific dividend income stream on offer and Harvey Jones says it…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares just got an Outperform rating

| Ben McPoland

A 10% dip in Rolls-Royce shares since September hasn't deterred one analyst team from giving the FTSE 100 stock a…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares to target a 14.8% annual return

| Royston Wild

Discover which FTSE 250 growth shares have torn higher over the last decade -- and why Royston Wild thinks they…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to design a 5% yielding passive income ISA from 5 FTSE 250 shares and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to create a passive income stream from a balanced portfolio from medium-sized UK companies. The…

Read more »