Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why are investors on this trading platform piling in to an AI-threatened US stock?

Why are investors on this trading platform piling in to an AI-threatened US stock?

James Beard tries to work out why this US stock’s attracting a lot of interest even though it could be a victim of the artificial intelligence revolution.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), the world’s largest language-learning solutions provider, is proving to be one of the most popular US stocks on the Trading 212 investment platform. Since 18 October, there’s been a 61% increase in the number of investors holding the stock in their accounts.

And yet it could be one of the biggest losers from the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. According to research undertaken by Microsoft, interpreters and translators are the most vulnerable. Apparently, there’s a 98% overlap with AI and their roles. If fewer people are going to have a career as a linguist, it stands to reason that Duolingo’s going to suffer. Or does it?

A double-edged sword

The company claims that 1.2bn people are currently learning a language. It says “the majority are doing so to gain access to better opportunities”. This includes those looking to travel between countries — either on a permanent or a temporary basis – as well as some individuals who enjoy learning for its own sake.

Not surprisingly, the company’s business model seeks to appeal to as many of these people as possible. It involves providing “free language education” with “no hidden fees [and] no premium content”. However, the company isn’t a charity. It has an obligation to its shareholders to be profitable.

One of the ways in which it achieves this is by selling advertising space and charging users to remove these adverts.

It also charges for its AI-based ‘Duolingo Max’ offering. As well as providing extra insights when users get things wrong, it offers a roleplay function where learners can interact with characters on the company’s app. In addition, conversational skills can be practised via a video call feature with Lily.

The group’s also using AI to cut costs, although it hasn’t been easy. As if to prove Microsoft’s prediction right, earlier this year, Duolingo unveiled plans to cut headcount and become an “AI-first company”. But there was such an outcry that it had to temporarily close down its social media accounts.

The group’s share price is now (18 November) trading at 67% below its 52-week high. However, the company’s chief executive recently said: “We are one of the few… that has found a way to make profit off of AI.

This could explain why so many Trading 212 users are keen on the stock.

Some numbers

During the third quarter of 2025, the group disclosed that it had 11.5m paid subscribers out of a total of 135.3m monthly active users. With only 8.5% of its customers prepared to pay for its services, there’s plenty of scope to generate more revenue. And like most software businesses, it’s able to command a healthy gross profit margin. It was 72.5% during the quarter.

Analysts are expecting earnings per share of $3.32 for 2025. But this is where I have a problem. The stock’s currently trading on a multiple of 53 times forecast earnings.

This looks expensive to me. And the 43% fall in its share price over the past month isn’t a good look. It suggests there’s less enthusiasm for the stock than might be indicated by recent activity on the Trading 212 platform.

In my opinion, there are plenty of other US stocks to consider offering better value at the moment, including ones operating in industries with less uncertain futures.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Duolingo and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Is this stock market dip an unmissable opportunity to buy Lloyds shares?

| Harvey Jones

Markets are anxious and even Lloyds shares are falling. Harvey Jones is a huge fan of the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s what compounding the dividends from 1,000 Aviva shares for a decade could earn

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines what a decade of patience might mean for an investor who wants to build wealth thanks to…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

No savings at 35? Here’s how investing £500 a month could unlock a big second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shows how consistent investments each month in a Stocks and Shares ISA could lead to a £50,000+ annual…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 43% in 3 months! Does today’s news mean the WH Smith share price is now in bargain territory?

| James Beard

Three months ago, the WH Smith share price crashed following an accounting debacle. Today (19 November), further details have been…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Down 23%, this passive income stock offers a 10.4% dividend yield!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share offers a double-digit dividend yield. And City analysts expect shareholder payouts to keep rising to 2030.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

£20,000 in BP shares can net investors a £1,232 second income…

| Harvey Jones

BP shares have been bumpy lately but there's a terrific dividend income stream on offer and Harvey Jones says it…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares just got an Outperform rating

| Ben McPoland

A 10% dip in Rolls-Royce shares since September hasn't deterred one analyst team from giving the FTSE 100 stock a…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares to target a 14.8% annual return

| Royston Wild

Discover which FTSE 250 growth shares have torn higher over the last decade -- and why Royston Wild thinks they…

Read more »