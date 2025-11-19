Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce shares just got an Outperform rating

Rolls-Royce shares just got an Outperform rating

A 10% dip in Rolls-Royce shares since September hasn’t deterred one analyst team from giving the FTSE 100 stock a higher price target.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Front view of aircraft in flight.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have fallen 7% in the past few days, despite the FTSE 100 engine maker delivering reassuring Q3 numbers on 13 November.

Even so, RBC Capital Markets hasn’t been put off. The broker initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce yesterday (18 November) with an Outperform rating. It also slapped a 1,275p price target on the stock, which is nearly 20% above the current level of 1,066p.

After a troubled prior decade, Rolls has moved in the last few years into a steadier delivery phase, as operating performance has been more consistent, and engine durability impacts have been reduced.

RBC Capital Markets.

Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace form a near duopoly for engines on widebody commercial aircraft. And with no major new widebody programmes expected until at least 2040, RBC says the civil engine business will stay in cash-harvesting mode for years.

SMR progress

RBC’s numbers didn’t include potential future market opportunities like Ultrafan, Rolls-Royce’s next-generation engine programme, and small modular reactors (SMRs). We had news about the latter last week when it was announced that the UK’s first three SMRs will be built on the island of Anglesey.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce is in the final stage of Sweden’s nuclear technology competition, along with US group GE Vernova. So that could be another three SMRs to go along with the upwards of six confirmed for the Czech Republic.

Each unit’s expected to cost between £2bn and £3bn, with high single-digit margins. So even though Rolls-Royce only owns 55% of the SMR venture, this could still end up as a significant growth driver.

Romania, the Netherlands, the US, and other countries are also pursuing SMRs. But the market is getting quite competitive. For example, after considering Rolls-Royce, Poland ended up going with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy for its first mini reactors. So competition adds risk.

Also, these SMRs won’t be generating power until the mid-2030s. It’s therefore possible that manufacturing and supply chain snags could end up delaying deployment.

That said, Rolls-Royce doesn’t have to wait till 2034 to start making money. Management expects this business to be firmly profitable and free cash flow positive by 2030. 

I think if we are not market leaders in SMRs globally, I think we did something wrong, because we are the leading company right now. So that’s the potential you may want to think about in this business.

CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç.

Q3

As for Q3, there was little to be concerned about for shareholders. Rolls-Royce still expects £3.1bn-£3.2bn in full-year underlying operation profit, and free cash flow of £3bn-£3.1bn. 

Large engine flying hours for the first 10 months of 2025 increased 8% year on year, reaching 109% of pre-pandemic levels. And big engine orders from the likes of IndiGo and Malaysia Airlines have come in over the past few months.

Meanwhile, defence demand remains “robust“, while the Power Systems division is enjoying growth from back-up systems needed for data centres.

10% dip

Despite dipping 10% since the end of September, the shares still aren’t cheap at 33 times forward earnings. But with the company performing strongly and having plenty of future growth left in the tank, investors might want to consider buying the dip.

Given I already hold the shares though, I’m currently exploring other buying opportunities.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Is this stock market dip an unmissable opportunity to buy Lloyds shares?

| Harvey Jones

Markets are anxious and even Lloyds shares are falling. Harvey Jones is a huge fan of the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s what compounding the dividends from 1,000 Aviva shares for a decade could earn

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines what a decade of patience might mean for an investor who wants to build wealth thanks to…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

No savings at 35? Here’s how investing £500 a month could unlock a big second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shows how consistent investments each month in a Stocks and Shares ISA could lead to a £50,000+ annual…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 43% in 3 months! Does today’s news mean the WH Smith share price is now in bargain territory?

| James Beard

Three months ago, the WH Smith share price crashed following an accounting debacle. Today (19 November), further details have been…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Down 23%, this passive income stock offers a 10.4% dividend yield!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share offers a double-digit dividend yield. And City analysts expect shareholder payouts to keep rising to 2030.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

£20,000 in BP shares can net investors a £1,232 second income…

| Harvey Jones

BP shares have been bumpy lately but there's a terrific dividend income stream on offer and Harvey Jones says it…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares to target a 14.8% annual return

| Royston Wild

Discover which FTSE 250 growth shares have torn higher over the last decade -- and why Royston Wild thinks they…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to design a 5% yielding passive income ISA from 5 FTSE 250 shares and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to create a passive income stream from a balanced portfolio from medium-sized UK companies. The…

Read more »