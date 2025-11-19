Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 12 months the Persimmon share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

Prediction: in 12 months the Persimmon share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

James Beard examines whether the Persimmon share price could stage a major recovery in 2026. And he looks at the dividend forecast as well.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Having crashed 57% since November 2020, the Persimmon (LSE:PSN) share price has been the second-worst performer on the FTSE 100 over the past five years. Post-pandemic interest rate hikes have choked off the demand for new houses and stubborn supply-chain inflation has eroded the group’s margin.

However, with the cost of borrowing starting to come down, I think investors could consider adding the stock to their portfolios.

Green shoots of a recovery

Since the base rate reached a post-Covid high of 5.25% in August 2023, the Bank of England has made five cuts of 0.25% each.

More recently, four of the nine-person monetary policy committee voted for a reduction at November’s meeting. This has raised expectations that a pre-Christmas cut will be announced on 18 December.

As expected, the 1.25% reduction in the base rate has resulted in a drop in mortgage rates, which in turn, has led to an increase in the demand for new loans. I think it’s significant that the actual rates charged on new loans are now at their lowest level since January 2023. Borrowing in September was at its highest since March, when there was a rush for new loans ahead of stamp duty changes.

Source: ‘Money and Credit – September 2025’, Bank of England

Current (18 November) yield curves suggest the base rate could fall from 4% to 3.5% over the next six months or so.

If the market conditions do continue to improve, Persimmon could be one of the biggest beneficiaries. Its average selling price is cheaper than its rivals, which suggests it’s likely to see a faster increase in sales than its peers.

A bigger picture

But the group’s not out of the woods just yet. Next week’s Budget is likely to be a tax-raising one and could result in a further squeeze in incomes. Although the government’s trying to pursue a pro-growth agenda and encourage housebuilding through a series of planning reforms, the state of the nation’s finances means there’s a risk that some of the anticipated benefits of these polices could be undone.

Despite this, analysts remain optimistic. They have an average (consensus) 12-month share price target of 1,480p, which is approximately 20% higher than today’s price. In addition, they are expecting dividends of 62p a share. This is a far cry from the 235p it paid in 2022. But we live in different times now and it’s a reminder that there can never be any guarantees when it comes to payouts.

If these estimates are correct, it means a £10,000 investment could turn into £12,614 by November 2026. This is an overall return of 26%. I’m sure most investors would be happy with that. For context, Microsoft‘s stock price has risen by ‘only’ 19% over the past year.

Final thoughts

Personally, I remain hopeful that the Persimmon share price will do better than this. After all, just over a year ago, the group’s stock was changing hands for 36% more than it is today. This month, the housebuilder confirmed that it remains on track to deliver 11,000-11,500 completions this year. And despite its recent struggles, Persimmon remains debt free.  

That’s why I think it’s one to consider although I acknowledge that it’s not the only business building momentum in the sector.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Is this stock market dip an unmissable opportunity to buy Lloyds shares?

| Harvey Jones

Markets are anxious and even Lloyds shares are falling. Harvey Jones is a huge fan of the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s what compounding the dividends from 1,000 Aviva shares for a decade could earn

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines what a decade of patience might mean for an investor who wants to build wealth thanks to…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

No savings at 35? Here’s how investing £500 a month could unlock a big second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shows how consistent investments each month in a Stocks and Shares ISA could lead to a £50,000+ annual…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 43% in 3 months! Does today’s news mean the WH Smith share price is now in bargain territory?

| James Beard

Three months ago, the WH Smith share price crashed following an accounting debacle. Today (19 November), further details have been…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Down 23%, this passive income stock offers a 10.4% dividend yield!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share offers a double-digit dividend yield. And City analysts expect shareholder payouts to keep rising to 2030.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

£20,000 in BP shares can net investors a £1,232 second income…

| Harvey Jones

BP shares have been bumpy lately but there's a terrific dividend income stream on offer and Harvey Jones says it…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares just got an Outperform rating

| Ben McPoland

A 10% dip in Rolls-Royce shares since September hasn't deterred one analyst team from giving the FTSE 100 stock a…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares to target a 14.8% annual return

| Royston Wild

Discover which FTSE 250 growth shares have torn higher over the last decade -- and why Royston Wild thinks they…

Read more »