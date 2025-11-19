Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 23%, this passive income stock offers a 10.4% dividend yield!

Down 23%, this passive income stock offers a 10.4% dividend yield!

This FTSE 250 share offers a double-digit dividend yield. And City analysts expect shareholder payouts to keep rising to 2030.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In 2025, the UK stock market remains a happy hunting ground for investors seeking huge dividend yields. With many share prices tumbling, it’s possible to pick up top passive income stocks offering double-digit payouts.

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) is a great example of one such share. The renewable energy stock has endured some challenges more recently, slashing its share price by around a quarter. Yet the FTSE 250 company has kept delivering strong dividends, and today its forward yield is an impressive 10.4%.

The question I must ask now is, can the business recover and continue delivering long-term dividend income?

Recent troubles

Greencoat has experienced a range of problems recently that have pulled its share price lower.

Calmer-than-expected weather conditions have impacted power production from its wind farms. Total output was 14% lower than budget in the first half, at 2,581GWh.

On top of this, the company’s experienced softer power prices than was expected. Added to interest rate pressures, Greencoat’s net asset values (NAVs) have significantly declined. These were 143.4p per share as of June, down from 151.2p a year earlier.

While this has impacted the share price, it hasn’t stopped the energy producer from raising dividends. It’s remained highly cash generative, and supported by asset sales, Greencoat’s hiked shareholder payouts and embarked on share buybacks.

There’s further good news for passive income investors, as City analysts expect dividends to keep on rising.

Soaring dividend yields

For 2025, Greencoat plans to hike the full year dividend to 10.35p per share, up from the 10p it had frozen rewards at in 2024.

This 3.5% hike is in line with retail price inflation (RPI), and reflects “the company’s prospects, strong balance sheet and cash flow generation,” it said. The good news for investors is that Greencoat has targeted similar growth to the end of the decade:

Greencoat UK Wind's passive income forecasts
Source: Greencoat UK Wind

What’s more, projected dividends over the period are well covered by expected net cash generation over the period, at 1.8 times to 2.1 times. This provides a decent cushion in case cash flows miss target.

Broker projections don’t currently stretch out this far. However, City estimates do back the company’s dividend targets through to 2027. And so the huge 10.4% dividend yield for this year marches to 10.7% for 2026, and to 11.9% for the following year.

A top cheap share

These figures underline Greencoat UK’s position as an excellent value stock to consider.

As well as having those enormous dividend yields, the business trades at an 27.6% discount to its NAV per share. To me, this suggests a potentially attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Further volatility cannot be ruled out given Greencoat’s reliance on unpredictable weather conditions. But over the long term, I expect it to deliver robust returns as green energy demand accelerates.

The company has some of the lowest costs in the sector. And its pricing outlook has improved following the UK government’s decision to ditch zonal pricing.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Is this stock market dip an unmissable opportunity to buy Lloyds shares?

| Harvey Jones

Markets are anxious and even Lloyds shares are falling. Harvey Jones is a huge fan of the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s what compounding the dividends from 1,000 Aviva shares for a decade could earn

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines what a decade of patience might mean for an investor who wants to build wealth thanks to…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

No savings at 35? Here’s how investing £500 a month could unlock a big second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shows how consistent investments each month in a Stocks and Shares ISA could lead to a £50,000+ annual…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 43% in 3 months! Does today’s news mean the WH Smith share price is now in bargain territory?

| James Beard

Three months ago, the WH Smith share price crashed following an accounting debacle. Today (19 November), further details have been…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

£20,000 in BP shares can net investors a £1,232 second income…

| Harvey Jones

BP shares have been bumpy lately but there's a terrific dividend income stream on offer and Harvey Jones says it…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares just got an Outperform rating

| Ben McPoland

A 10% dip in Rolls-Royce shares since September hasn't deterred one analyst team from giving the FTSE 100 stock a…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares to target a 14.8% annual return

| Royston Wild

Discover which FTSE 250 growth shares have torn higher over the last decade -- and why Royston Wild thinks they…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to design a 5% yielding passive income ISA from 5 FTSE 250 shares and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to create a passive income stream from a balanced portfolio from medium-sized UK companies. The…

Read more »