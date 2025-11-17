Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what I’m taking away from Warren Buffett’s final letter

Here’s what I’m taking away from Warren Buffett’s final letter

After reading Warren Buffett’s last letter to Berkshire Hathaway’s shareholders, James Beard asks if it’s time to broaden his own investment horizons.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett will soon be stepping down as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway. The changing of the guard means there will be no more missives from the American billionaire investor to the company’s shareholders. Although I don’t have a position in the investment vehicle, I will miss his pithy comments and interesting insights.

The tone of his final letter is reflective. Buffett says that in his 2019-2023 correspondence, he has used the words “mistake” and “error” on 16 separate occasions. He notes that most other companies haven’t used either during this period.

But this is typical of his modesty. For a man who has presided over a company that’s seen its value increase by 5,502,284% between 1964 and 2024, he’s remarkably humble. By comparison, the S&P 500 has risen by ‘only’ 39,054% during this period.

However, there’s another part of his letter that I found interesting. He notes that a “small but important exception to our US-based focus is our growing investment in Japan”. Since July 2019, Berkshire’s built stakes in ITOCHU, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo. Buffett’s rationale was that he looked at their accounts and was “amazed” at their low stock market valuations. At the end of 2024, the group reported a $9.7bn (70%) unrealised profit on these positions.

And because I’ve never invested in Japanese stocks before, this impressive performance got me thinking.

Lost decades

For over 30 years, the country’s economy has been stagnating. Under the strain of falling asset values and an ageing population, the value of the yen has fallen over a third. Real wages have also declined dramatically. But things could be on the turn. GDP growth appears to be picking up and business investment — a good indicator of confidence — is rising.

The government’s announced a stimulus package and, despite the Nikkei 225 soaring by around a third since November 2024, Japanese equities appear undervalued relative to their international peers. To try and reverse this, the Tokyo Stock Exchange has been encouraging companies to pay higher dividends.

One way of taking advantage of these attractive valuations is to buy a stake in the JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LSE:JFJ). At 30 September, it had positions in 62 stocks including all but one of Berkshire’s five. The trust only invests in innovative companies operating in high-growth industries such as robotics, e-commerce and computer gaming.

Since November 2020, the trust’s share price has risen by less than 10%. But it’s now (14 November) around 75% above its five-year low of June 2022. Despite this rally, it trades at a 10% discount to its net asset value.  

But the Japanese economy remains fragile. Inflation’s rising and US tariffs could have a long-term adverse impact on growth. And interest rates are slowly increasing. In March 2024, the central bank raised the cost of borrowing for the first time in 17 years.

However, many of the trust’s holdings are in companies that have an international reach and are therefore protected – to some extent – from domestic economic pressures. And taking a position could be a good way of spreading risk. It’s possible to have a stake in 62 companies through a single investment.

On this basis, I think those looking to follow Buffett — and get a foothold in the Japanese market — could consider the investment trust.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Down 21% this year, is BT’s share price an unmissable bargain after H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price edged lower after its H1 results, marking a 21% decline from its July high. But this may…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100’s most valuable company still worth me buying after Q3 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant has become the index's most valuable share again. But Simon Watkins still believes there may be…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

How to stay calm and buy stocks when everyone else is selling

| Stephen Wright

The best time to buy stocks is often when share prices are falling. But what can investors do to try…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 best-sellers I won’t touch with a bargepole

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares have been selling like hotcakes in 2025. But our writer Royston Wild plans to keep avoiding…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares that could beat the S&P 500 over the next 12 months

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

US stocks could underperform in 2026, while some FTSE shares look primed to surge. Here are two that could be…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

These are some of the cheapest UK stocks in November

| Dr. James Fox

Cheap UK stocks arguably have less room to fall and more potential to rise. Dr James Fox details some of…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks that experts are calling ‘Strong Buys’

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

These FTSE 250 stocks are being overlooked by most investors, but expert analysts are paying attention to these exciting discounted…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 nears 10,000, but this little-known stock is down 71% – could it be a hidden gem?

| Andrew Mackie

The FTSE 100 is roaring ahead, yet one stock has lagged – this writer explains why he’s becoming increasingly bullish…

Read more »