The Lloyds share price is up 66% over 12 months and 232% over five years. Dr James Fox assesses whether investors should explore alternatives.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

As the Lloyds share price skyrockets, what are the alternatives?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price is red hot. I’ve been very bullish on Lloyds for some time, but its rise has surpassed my expectations. Yes, it offers great earnings growth over the coming years — that’s what the forecasts say, anyway — but it’s quite richly valued at this time.

It now trades at 12.5 times expected earnings for 2025 and 9.7 times projected earnings for 2026. At points three years ago, it traded below half of these figures.

Lloyds remains an interesting investment opportunity, and I believe investors should give it their consideration. However, from a valuation perspective, I believe investors may find better value elsewhere.

So, what stocks constitute better value?

Arbuthnot

This first is one I’ve spoken about several times before. It’s private bank Arbuthnot (LSE:ARBB). The appeal lies in its valuation. It trades at 8.1 times forward earnings and this is forecast to fall to 6.8 times in 2026.

This suggests that there’s room for a re-rating. This is when the market changes its opinion on a company, causing its price multiple, like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, to change significantly without a corresponding change in the company’s actual earnings.

What’s more, its dividend yield is actually stronger than Lloyds by some distance. The forward dividend yield is expected to sit at 5.9% before rising to 6.4% in 2026. In other words, a £10,000 investment today could deliver more than £1,200 in dividends over the next two years.

Concerns centre around two things. Firstly, the spread between the buying and selling price. With a £10,000 investment, an investor could be down £350 before they’ve even owned the stock for five minutes.

The second is the size. It’s much smaller and therefore there’s concern about the bank’s liquidity or ability to cope in a crisis. I do think this could be overdone. It’s deposit-to-loan ratio is also very conservative.

Private banking could also be an interesting growth industry. Arbuthnot’s Bristol office has been open less than a decade but the balance sheet could top £1bn in the coming years. That’s just one office.

In short, it’s certainly worth pondering.

Paragon

Who’s next? Paragon (LSE:PAG) is another smaller bank, this time known for its focus on specialist mortgages, consumer loans, and buy-to-let (BTL) lending. It’s built a reputation for being a fairly dependable dividend player, and dividend payments have really surged in recent years.

Shares have come off their highs in recent months and that’s made the valuation look rather appealing. It now trades at 7.6 times forward earnings, set to fall to 7.1 times in 2026, according to the forecasts.

Meanwhile the dividend yield sits at 5.4%, rising to 5.8% in 2026. Both strong numbers and considerably above Lloyds.

On the qualitative side, credit-rating agency Fitch Ratings highlights its “consistently strong asset quality … pricing power within its specialist BTL niche”.

However, there are risks. Its reliance on the BTL and commercial property books leaves it vulnerable to changes in regulation, taxation, interest rates, and landlord sentiment. And let’s face it, the Chancellor isn’t easy to second guess at the moment.

All considered, I certainly believe this is one for the watchlist.