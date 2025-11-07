Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why using ChatGPT to pick shares to buy (probably) doesn’t work

Why using ChatGPT to pick shares to buy (probably) doesn’t work

Stephen Wright thinks buying shares because ChatGPT says so is a really bad idea. And the reason goes back to the year 375 BC!

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In my view, you should never ask ChatGPT for legal, medical, or investment advice – and that includes which shares to buy. There might be other things, but those three stand out to me.

The reason isn’t that I think it’s no good – I’m a big fan. It’s that I think in the vast majority of cases, investors can do a better job without it. 

Plato’s Republic

In Books II, III, and X, of the Republic, Plato discusses the role of poets in society. In Ancient Greece, these were essentially actors – people who imitated others. Essentially, Plato’s view was that poets had limited use in society. While they might be able to imitate good shipbuilders, they never become good shipbuilders.

Being a good shipbuilder is about more than producing good ships. It’s about understanding why you’re doing what you’re doing and knowing what to do when things go wrong.

Plato’s idea was that this isn’t something you get just by imitating people who are good at a particular job. And the wisdom of 375 BC shows up again in ChatGPT and investing.

Being a good investor

Being a good investor isn’t just about buying stocks. It’s about buying good ones and being able to hold on to them when things look like they’re going wrong in the underlying business.

Every business goes through difficulties at some point or another. The difference between the ones that make good investments and the ones that don’t is how they respond. 

Investors need to understand why they own whatever stocks they have in their portfolio. And this is something they can’t get just by asking ChatGPT for recommendations. 

Without this, investors are in danger of selling stocks at the wrong time. Even if they find the right businesses, buying is only half the business – holding on is just as important.

A real-life example

A real-life example is WH Smith (LSE:SMWH). The FTSE 250 company’s working through an investigation into an accounting irregularity and intends to update investors next month. 

That means there’s a big risk at the moment, but I like the firm’s position more generally. Its focus on travel outlets looks like a good one in terms of growth and margins.

The thing I need to weigh up is what expectations are reflected in the current share price. The stock’s down 45% this year, but what view of the future does that represent?

I’m holding for now, but I’m clearly going to need to be in a position to reassess my thesis when the news comes in December. And that requires me to understand what I currently own. 

Asking for help?

One thing I’m definitely not doing though, is asking ChatGPT what to do. I might well use it as a source to find details of the announcement, but it’s up to me to decide what to do.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is great at finding and processing information quickly. But the investors I admire most – the likes of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger – say that isn’t what matters in investing.

The best investors attribute their success to being more patient than everyone else, not more intelligent. And that requires a kind of understanding that you can’t get from ChatGPT.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in WH Smith. The Motley Fool UK has recommended WH Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE 100 value stock just plunged 7%! Should I buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones' favourite FTSE value stock has just got a little cheaper after a disappointing set of results. Now he's…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £766 a week in passive income?

| Ben McPoland

A Stocks and Shares ISA account shields dividends from the taxman, allowing portfolio returns to compound at a far higher…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

As the IAG share price falls after the latest results, is it time to load up?

| Alan Oscroft

Third-quarter operating profit up, IAG share price down. Long-term investors who buy airlines should maybe take a closer look.

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Here’s how ISA changes could give you a tasty £9,000 cash boost…

| Royston Wild

Worried about potential changes to the Cash ISA? Royston Wild explains why allowance cuts could provide a wealth-building opportunity.

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

2 FTSE 100 stocks that have a 5-year dividend growth rate over 20%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a couple of FTSE 100 shares with a good track record in recent years when it…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett approaches I use to invest during market volatility

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a trio of insights from legendary investor Warren Buffett are top of his mind in turbulent…

Read more »

Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England
Investing Articles

Here’s how some investors are earning a second income every month

| Stephen Wright

As the cost of living rises, what better way to start earning a second income than by owning shares in…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to find the best UK stocks for passive income. Here’s what it said…

| Alan Oscroft

Screening the hundreds of passive income candidates on the UK stock market can be a daunting task. Here's how AI…

Read more »