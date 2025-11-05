Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could Diageo shares be a value trap?

Could Diageo shares be a value trap?

Diageo shares have put in a woeful performance over the past five years, while the wider FTSE 100 index has romped ahead. What’s going on?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

People who enjoy a good tipple may have experienced seeing things that turn out not to be there. Brewer and distiller Diageo (LSE: DGE) has had a great few decades as a business. But Diageo shares have fallen 32% in five years, as many investors are concerned about what the FTSE 100 business’s future commercial prospects are.

I think those prospects are bright and so I am happy hanging onto my Diageo shares. But could this be the sort of mirage that in fact turns out to be a value trap?

Great assets, but what next?

Diageo has been massively profitable for years.

That stems from a number of reasons. It has a large addressable market of end customers. It is a well-run firm that benefits from economies of scale. It also has a portfolio of unique, premium brands (many backed by iconic production facilities) that give it pricing power.

But the ground around Diageo’s feet has shifted.

The brands are still as powerful, in my view. Diageo’s recent performance has raised some questions about how well it is run, such as when some Guinness supplies ran low in the UK last year. But I think getting back to great management is doable and within the company’s control.

A much bigger long-term issue, that is largely outside Diageo’s control, is the future demand prospect for alcoholic drinks.

Diageo has pushed into non-alcoholic and low-alcohol products, but I think its future success will depend on its core market of booze.

This could be a value trap

That 32% decline in the value of Diageo shares gives me pause for thought as an investor in the company. After all, during the past five years, the wider FTSE 100 index has gone up 66%.

A value trap is a value trap precisely because it does not look like one.

A company with a storied history, excellent assets, and large customer base hits some hard times and the share price falls. Investors think they are getting a bargain, but that is because they are focused on the firm’s past, not what it might realistically achieve in the future.

Does that description apply to the Diageo of 2025?

I think it could. After all, younger generations of consumers are drinking less than their forebears did. That could see demand fall dramatically in decades to come.

I’m optimistic. Here’s why

Diageo’s premium brand portfolio might still perform strongly within the market, but if the market size shrinks dramatically then Diageo’s sales volumes will likely suffer.

It could use its pricing power to put up what it costs to buy a bottle of Talisker or Smirnoff, for example, taking a leaf out of the tobacco industry’s playbook on mitigating declining sales volumes. If the market shrinks enough, though, profits are bound to be hit sooner or later.

Still, while I see that as a risk, I continue to see value in Diageo shares at the current price. I believe they deserve to be higher.

Drinking trends come and go. This is far from the first time in history that some social groups have cut back on booze or cut it out altogether.

But I expect the long-term demand to stay high. On that basis, I see Diageo shares as potentially offering good value, rather than being a value trap.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

The Taylor Wimpey share price can’t stop falling – and I’ll keep on buying

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is taking advantage of the struggling Taylor Wimpey share price to build a significant stake in the ultra-high-yielding…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Is the AI stock bubble really on the verge of bursting?

| Alan Oscroft

Some say we're in an AI bubble, some say it's still just the start of a sector surge. Either way,…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up 300% in 5 years — and it might just be getting started

| Stephen Wright

FTSE 250 industrial stock Senior is aiming to double its returns on invested capital and triple its operating margins in…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Up 699% since April, 85% of analysts still rate this FTSE 250 stock as a Buy

| Ben McPoland

This blistering-hot FTSE 250 stock has quadrupled inside four months. Interestingly though, it still remains 76% beneath its five-year high.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to build the perfect Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio and it chose…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to assemble a balanced Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio and was stunned by the amount…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

5 dividend-paying UK shares to consider for a retirement portfolio

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses a handful of UK shares he thinks could potentially help a retirement portfolio to generate passive income.

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

As the stock market wobbles, is any share safe?

| Christopher Ruane

As investors' jitters show up in stock market movements, our writer explains why he takes a long-term approach to investing…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Should I follow Michael Burry’s lead and sell my red-hot Nvidia stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock is the best performing mega-cap in my portfolio. However, Michael Burry — a market-moving fund manager — has…

Read more »