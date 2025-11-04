Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with the Palantir share price?

What’s going on with the Palantir share price?

The Palantir share price is the among the top five performing stocks on the S&P 500 in 2025. However, that trajectory could start to reverse.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) share price pushed up, hovered around parity, and eventually pushed down in after-hours trading on Monday 3 November.

The share price action followed the company’s third-quarter earnings. The company impressively beat expectations, but clearly not by enough to impress the market — this is weird phenomenon that has become more common since the AI boom.

To be precise, Palantir reported third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21, beating estimates by $0.04, on revenue of $1.18bn — up 62.6% year over year and $90m ahead of expectations.

Those are really good figures. But the market clearly wanted more, even though CEO Alex Karp described it as “arguably the best results that any software company has ever delivered”.

Shares are currently down 8% as I write.

Honestly, I think there’s good reason for it. It’s impossible to look at the results and not see the disparity between the earnings and the share price.

The stock is currently trading around 288 times forward earnings. The price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio… 8.1!

The price-to-earnings ratio is projected to fall to 225.7 in 2026, 160.4 in 2027, and 109 by 2028. This suggests that earnings may gradually bring its valuation closer to traditional tech-sector levels.

Nonetheless, the valuation is almost entirely disconnected from reality. It’s born out of a belief that Palantir will dominate the data software sector.

However, there really is no guarantee that it will. It’s even got some pretty huge competitors to deal with.

A double whammy

It’s also come to light that Michael Burry — made popular by the film The Big Short — has taken bearish positions on Palantir as well as AI darling Nvidia.

This is according to the latest 13F filing for Scion Asset Management. It was made public shortly before Palantir’s third-quarter results.

The fund disclosed ‘put options’ on 1m shares of Nvidia and 5m shares of Palantir. A short position — or in this case, buying put options — is essentially a wager that a stock’s price will decline.

While most investors profit when share prices rise, short sellers aim to benefit when they fall. If the price drops, the put option increases in value, allowing the holder to sell at a higher, pre-agreed price.

However, it’s important to note that Burry has been an inconsistent market timer in recent years. Some of his warnings have missed the mark, while others have proved insightful in hindsight.

Nonetheless, his shorting activity carries weight among investors. I’d say this is particularly important now, a time when many are asking whether they might be buying into an AI-fuelled bubble.

So, should investors consider buying Palantir shares?

Personally, I think we all should look for safer options where the valuation, growth, and profitability data indicate a good business that could be manifestly undervalued.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

The Amazon share price has never been higher. Here’s why it still may be cheap

| Christopher Ruane

The long-term performance of the Amazon share price is nothing short of extraordinary. It's hit a new all-time high. Might…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Could Nvidia stock be a ticking time bomb?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has increased in value almost 14 times over in just five years. What might its meteoric rise mean…

Read more »

Three young adults drinking cans of J20 Spritz in a pub garden
Investing Articles

Down 55%, is now the time to buy Diageo shares for my ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Now languishing at a 10-year low, bombed-out Diageo shares appear dirt-cheap and are sporting a respectable dividend yield.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How should Warren Buffett invest Berkshire Hathaway’s $382bn?

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett is leaving Berkshire Hathaway with record amounts of cash on the books. But he's not doing it just…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT which 5 FTSE 100 shares are most vulnerable to a stock market crash

| Paul Summers

Can the AI bot help identify which FTSE 100 stocks could suffer the most if the economic outlook worsens? Paul…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks have walloped Rolls-Royce shares in 2025

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers zooms in on two high-flying FTSE 100 stocks that are making the engineer's gains look almost average. Is…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Here’s why this hot FTSE 250 stock rocketed 90% in October!

| Alan Oscroft

Following a return to the FTSE 250 in October, this company's technology could give it a strong head start in…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Investors can target £17,497 in yearly passive income from 2,958 shares in this 8%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend star — here’s how

| Simon Watkins

The UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement group offers one of the highest yields in the FTSE index, generating significant…

Read more »