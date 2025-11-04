Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT what the UK Budget means for the FTSE 100 and it said…

I asked ChatGPT what the UK Budget means for the FTSE 100 and it said…

ChatGPT thinks oil and banking stocks are at risk of rising taxes. But Stephen Wright thinks there could be opportunities elsewhere in the FTSE 100.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The big event for the FTSE 100 this month is the upcoming UK Budget. And that’s something investors should have on their radars.

I tried asking ChatGPT what the Chancellor’s announcement is likely to mean for UK stocks and it’s answers were fairly obvious. It described its view as “moderately negative” but there’s a lot more going on than this.

ChatGPT’s view

The main potential risk, according to ChatGPT, is the possibility of higher taxes, especially in oil and banking. Both of those industries are heavily represented in the FTSE 100. 

There’s also a broader risk, which comes from the bond market. If the government’s plan goes down badly, the UK’s borrowing costs could rise, creating a bigger black hole to fill.

One area where it suggested there might be room for optimism,though, is infrastructure spending. That includes rail networks, housebuilding, and net-zero energy investments. I already thought that myself.

Anyway,, this could be positive for a number of UK stocks. But there are a couple that I think are particularly interesting at the moment – one from the FTSE 100 and one from further afield.

LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP) is a FTSE 100 real estate investment trust (REIT). Despite its name, the vast majority of its assets are based outside the capital. 

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

One of the most important things for industrial distribution centres is being close to transport links. So I think the firm’s assets stand to benefit from potential road and rail investments.

The company’s balance sheet does make it sensitive to rising interest rates. So investors need to pay attention to how the bond market reacts and look to manage their risk accordingly.

Growth opportunities, though, are often harder to come by in the REIT sector than elsewhere. Given this, I think LondonMetric Property is one to keep an eye on going into the Budget.

Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology (LSE:AT.) is a name investors might not know so well. It’s a firm that leases subsea equipment for exploration and maintenance to companies in the energy sector. 

For the first time since 1964, there are to be no new oil wells drilled in the North Sea this year. That’s obviously not good for a business that owns the machinery used in this type of activity.

Around 85% of Ashtead Tech’s equipment, however, can be used either for oil and gas or for renewables. And it has particularly strong capabilities in the offshore wind sector. 

The stock has been one of the most heavily-shorted UK shares over the last couple of years. But it’s an obvious potential beneficiary of an increase in net-zero infrastructure spending. 

Budget buying

I’m taking the wait-and-see approach going into the Budget. There’s a lot of uncertainty – and I’m certainly not outsourcing my thinking about what might happen to ChatGPT.

Rather than hunting quick wins, I’m looking at the long-term implications. And I think both LondonMetric Property and Ashtead Technology are ones to back to when the dust settles.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Technology Plc and LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

What can investors expect from the BT dividend yield ahead of this week’s results?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at analyst forecasts to get a better idea how this week’s results could affect BT’s dividend yield…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 REIT stocks I bought for a lifetime of passive income!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

REITs can be an effective way for investors to unlock long-term dividend income at incredibly high yields. Here are two…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Here’s where I see Vodafone’s share price ending 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

After rallying 36%, the Vodafone share price is finally heading in the right direction, but is it too late to…

Read more »

Fathers Walking With Their Little Boy
Investing Articles

I told ChatGPT I wanted a passive income ISA that pays forever and it suggested…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking to generate a passive income in retirement from a balance portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. Could…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares that could rally this week if earnings updates impress 

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a closer look at the forecasts for three massive blue-chip FTSE shares ahead of this week’s busy…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

If I invest £10,000 in BT shares, how much passive income can I earn?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

BT shares are a popular dividend stock in Britain, but just how much money are shareholders making in 2025, and…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

If I invest £20,000 in National Grid shares, how much passive income can I get?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

National Grid shares are a popular dividend pick in the UK with defensive cash flows. But just how much passive…

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Investing Articles

Tesco shares are up 25.8% in 6 months. Is it too late to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Tesco shares are firing on all cylinders as Britain’s biggest retailer steals market share and delivers impressive growth. But can…

Read more »