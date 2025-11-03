Member Login
Up 63%! This under-achieving FTSE 100 stock has just skyrocketed – what happened?

Harvey Jones turned his back on this beaten down FTSE 100 company, and now it’s flying to the stars. Is it too late for investors to hop on board?

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A FTSE 100 share I’d written off has suddenly hit the rocket boosters, soaring 65% in a year. Did I see it coming?

Yes and no. Yes, because Prudential (LSE: PRU) looked like a brilliant prospect to me, but never fulfilled its potential. No, because I was completely blindsided by the recovery when it finally came.

Prudential share price flies

Prudential had re-engineered itself to focus on massive pension, health insurance and investment markets across Asia and Africa. Analysts applauded its brillant strategy, which gives it huge growth potential from millions of global emerging middle class consumers. I applauded too. A bit of a no-brainer, I thought.

So what happened? Nothing. After peaking around 1,600p in 2017, the Prudential share price went into decline. I wrote about the stock on and off in that time, and it was always cheap, with a price-to-earnings ratio of around eight or nine, but never went anywhere.

I was tempted to buy several times, then noted that despite the low P/E, investors stayed away. An underwhelming yield of around 2% offered little consolation.

When results came in, they were always solid. Prudential was growing, making more money, winning new customers. But still investors didn’t care. Until now.

Strong full-year performance

Full-year 2024 results, published in March, signalled the breakthrough. Prudential reported an adjusted operating profit before tax of $3.13bn, up 10% at constant exchange rates. The board hiked the dividend by 13% and accelerated its $2bn share buyback plan.

Q1 results last Wednesday, 29 October, revealed another quarter of double-digit growth, with new business profit up 13% year on year to $705m. Chief executive Anil Wadhwani said margins improved as the group prioritised writing high-quality new business.

Inevitably, Prudential’s valuation isn’t so low today, with the P/E climbing to 15.5. The dividend yield still disappoints at 1.62%. There’s still a massive opportunity here though, as insurance penetration rates in Asia remain low, amid growing demand for long-term savings, protection products and retirement planning.

The other reason Prudential has done so well is down to sentiment. After 15 years, emerging markets are enjoying a cyclical recovery. The sector has climbed for nine straight months and Prudential has climbed with it.

Investment risks and rewards

Personally, I won’t be buying Prudential today. I already having more than enough exposure to FTSE 100 financials, and don’t need further concentration. Shame. However, I think it’s worth considering for investors keen to get more exposure to the financials sector, with an Asian twist.

As with every stock, there are risks. Investors have woken up to the emerging markets recovery, which is often the point at which the action slows. Prudential now has to match higher investor expectations, while currency risk is a constant issue.

Its resurgence shows how buying and holding FTSE 100 stocks is a long-term game. Investors can reap huge rewards but it often demands patience.

Prudential got there in the end. I just have to accept I missed out, and go looking for the next big recovery play. I can see plenty more on the FTSE 100 today. And this time, I’ll keep a closer eye on them.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

