Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in BAE shares 6 years ago is now worth…

£5,000 invested in BAE shares 6 years ago is now worth…

Mark Hartley takes a look at the factors that drove a 440% rise in BAE shares since its pandemic lows and whether the spectacular gains can continue.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BAE (LSE:BA) shares have rocketed an incredible 440% since November 2020, making the defence giant one of the FTSE 100’s most remarkable recovery stories. After the pandemic struck, the stock sank to just 341p in late October 2020, as global markets panicked and investors fled anything cyclical.

Fast forward six years, and the shares now trade above 1,800p — near all-time highs.

BAE share price 6 years
Created on TradingView.com

An investor bold enough to put £5,000 into BAE shares at their low point would be sitting on roughly £27,000 today, including dividends. That’s the kind of long-term performance many dream of.

But the question now is whether the gains are all gone, or does the stock still deserve a place on an investor’s radar? Let’s take a closer look.

Record-breaking contracts

BAE’s been a clear beneficiary of rising defence budgets across Europe following the war in Ukraine. The company recently confirmed record order books and has raised its full-year guidance twice, citing strong demand for combat systems, submarines and munitions.

Just weeks ago, the group secured a £4.6bn UK-brokered contract to deliver 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Türkiye. That’s one of the biggest export deals for British aerospace in years, supporting thousands of domestic jobs and ensuring steady cash inflows for years to come.

Meanwhile, Norway’s chosen BAE’s Type 26 frigate design for its next-generation naval fleet – another significant export and production win. It’s the same platform adopted by the UK, Australia and Canada, helping BAE establish itself as a cornerstone of allied naval capability.

For investors, these contracts suggest long-term visibility of earnings, and I think that’s something worth weighing up when assessing the company’s valuation today.

A reputational risk

However, it’s not all plain sailing. The company recently faced an uncomfortable story in the press after ending support for its Advanced Turbo-Prop (ATP) aircraft, which has grounded planes used to deliver food aid across Africa. Kenyan operator EnComm claims BAE misled it over the aircraft’s future and is now pursuing legal action.

While the dispute may not have material financial consequences, the reputational damage could prove more significant. For a company increasingly judged on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, this kind of controversy adds a risk factor investors should think about carefully.

Solid financial footing

Financially, BAE remains in excellent health. The group generates strong cash flow from long-term government contracts and has continued to raise its dividend, currently yielding around 2.6%. Guidance has been upgraded twice this year thanks to resilient demand for its electronic systems and submarine programmes.

In an unpredictable global economy, I think it’s still a company with a promising future – one with reliable earnings, solid growth prospects and a shareholder-friendly dividend policy.

Final thoughts

There’s little doubt that BAE has strong commercial momentum, but reputational and legal risks mean investors should weigh up how sustainable this growth truly is. As scrutiny intensifies over the human consequences of defence contracts, the company’s toughest battles may not be fought in the skies – but in the court of public opinion.

Still, demand for its expertise is only rising, so in my view, it remains one of the FTSE 100’s top defensive stocks to consider for long-term growth and income.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Belfast City Sunset with colorful twilight over Lagan Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge spanning over the Lagan River in downtown Belfast
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’m taking from the £8bn Türkiye deal for BAE Systems shares

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares just got a boost from a huge international defence order. Here's what our Foolish author is taking…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

I bought Aston Martin shares. What was I thinking?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones took a punt last year and bought Aston Martin shares. He may as well have set fire to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

A hybrid passive income plan you can start in November

| Stephen Wright

Most long-term investment plans involve reinvesting dividends for decades before they generate any passive income. Here’s one that doesn’t.

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the ‘next Nvidia stock’. Here are 5 names it gave me…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In his quest to find the next Nvidia stock, Edward Sheldon turned to generative AI app ChatGPT. The results were…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Forget meme stocks: here’s a FTSE share that’s making investors huge amounts of money

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Most investors won’t have heard of this FTSE stock. That’s a shame as it's generating life-changing returns for those invested…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How many dividend shares would a retiree need to put in an ISA to target a £35k passive income?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at examples of how a dedicated ISA dividend investment strategy could target a lucrative passive income for…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Is the stock market going to crash in November?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft boosting AI spending makes a stock market crash this month less likely than…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Could you invest like Warren Buffett?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s record among investors is legendary. But investing like the Oracle of Omaha might not be nearly as difficult…

Read more »