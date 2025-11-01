Member Login
Up 36.7% in a month! Is this soaring penny stock still a gem at 56p?

Up 36.7% in a month! Is this soaring penny stock still a gem at 56p?

This autonomous airport vehicle penny stock’s on fire right now, with analysts projecting a massive 141% surge over the next 12 months.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

Despite the high risks of investing in tiny penny stocks, they remain an extremely popular investment. And throughout October, Aurrigo International (LSE:AURR) gave a perfect demonstration as to why.

The award-winning autonomous vehicles business saw its market-cap surge by almost 40% last month, as investors started taking notice of its surprisingly strong fundamentals. So much so that the penny stock has received a strong Buy recommendation from Canaccord Genuity with a 135p price target.

Considering the shares are currently trading close to 56p, this forecast indicates a 141% surge could be just around the corner!

So is now the perfect time to think about buying some shares?

The bull case

As a quick crash course, Aurrigo specialises in autonomous vehicles for airports. Think self-driving baggage tugs, cargo tugs, and passenger transport shuttles. It also has its hand in several design software systems used by the automotive industry.

At the end of September, the company released its half-year results, and it’s not difficult to see why investors have started taking an interest.

New deployments and progress in contract negotiations have helped drive autonomous revenues up 41% to £1.1m. Gross profit margins expanded from 35% in 2024 to 42.3%. And while the company remains unprofitable, its cash position, backed by recent fundraising efforts, is providing robust financial flexibility to reinvest in its long-term growth.

Almost all of this growth stems from the expansion of existing contracts as well as the signing of new ones. And with its technology already being deployed at major UK airports, the business has secured a first mover advantage in an industry expected to grow at a 15% compounded annualised rate through to 2030.

Combining this with high levels of insider ownership, and suddenly the rise of bullish sentiment starts to make a lot of sense.

The bear case

Aurrigo’s progress is undeniably impressive. But like all penny stocks, buying shares right now carries some significant risks. While its automation division is firing on all cylinders, its larger automotive segment is facing some challenging headwinds, courtesy of US tariffs.

In the long run, these headwinds are likely only a short-term hurdle. But the firm nonetheless remains dependent on just a handful of clients right now, introducing significant customer concentration risk. Should one of these decide to discontinue their relationship due to a weak value proposition or cheaper competing alternatives, the disruption to Aurrigo’s revenue and cash flow could be enormous.

The bottom line

So are the analysts at Canaccord Genuity correct? Should investors rush to buy shares? In my opinion, it’s still too early.

With 2025 full-year revenues projected to sit close to £7m, a lot of growth expectations have already been baked into the share price, opening the door to significant volatility.

Having said that, the business remains attractive. And given a bit more time, it could evolve into a promising growth opportunity on the London Stock Exchange. That’s why I’m adding this penny stock to my watchlist for now. In the meantime, I’m hunting for other lucrative investment opportunities.


